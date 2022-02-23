ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bizarre Knife Accident In California Causes Six-Car Crash

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A man driving in Rancho Bernardo in San Diego on Sunday morning (February 20) died after he hit a parked car and stabbed himself, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune . Police and wire reports revealed the bizarre fatal accident then caused a chain-reaction crash involving another five cars.

The accident occurred at 5:24 a.m. on Sunday when a 28-year-old man driving a 2000 Lexus on Rancho Bernardo Road veered to the right for unknown reasons and crashed into a parked vehicle. The impact deployed the car's airbag and the man was possibly using a knife while driving.

According to OnScene TV , San Diego Fire officials who responded to the scene found a heavy amount of blood inside the car, a knife, and protein powder sprinkled throughout the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital where a stab wound was found in his neck. He died later that day, according to San Diego Police.

Officials believe the man may have been using the knife to mix protein powder into a container of water when he became distracted and crashed. When the car's airbag deployed, it may have forced the knife into the man's neck.

According to the Union-Tribune , there were no reports of other injuries in the five other cars that were damaged in the chain-reaction crash.

