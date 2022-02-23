ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 65-point jump highlighted by gains for Chevron, Intel stocks

By MarketWatch Automation
 5 days ago
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

Shares of Chevron and Intel are trading higher Wednesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 65 points, or 0.2%, higher, as shares of Chevron (CVX) and Intel (INTC) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Chevron's shares have climbed $3.20 (2.4%) while those of Intel are up $0.87 (2.0%), combining for an approximately 27-point bump for the Dow. Boeing (BA) Travelers (TRV) and Nike (NKE) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

