June 17, 1974: Chicago Transit Authority hires its first female bus driver, Mary Wallace

Mary Wallace, 22, the first woman to work as a CTA bus driver in July 1974. Ray Gora/Chicago Tribune/TNS

This story originally ran in the Chicago Tribune on June 18, 1974 .

The Chicago Transit Authority’s first woman bus driver already has an idea for the company suggestion box — a slight redesign in the uniform.

Miss Mary E. Wallace, 22, the new driver, said at a press conference yesterday that she likes the blouse and gray and blue colors of the CTA driver’s uniform, but would like it better if the bottom of the pants legs were flared.

She was introduced at the conference in CTA headquarters in the Merchandise Mart by Milton Pikarsky, CTA chairman; James Tate, secretary treasurer of Division 221 of the Amalgamated Transportation Union; and John J. O’Connor, superintendent of employment and placement for the CTA.

Miss Wallace, a gospel singer in a church choir and business graduate of Olive-Harvey College, told reporters she is looking forward to piloting a bus because she likes dealing with people. No, she said in response to questions about holdups and the like, she is not all afraid of the prospect of driving at night.

Pikarsky and Tate said Miss Wallace will receive no preferential treatment and no special steps will be taken to insure her safety. Tate said his union already has women members and will be glad to admit Miss Wwallace to the union when she is eligible for membership. Like other novice drivers, O’Connor explained, she will be given the less desirable hours and bus runs first because of her lack of seniority.

Miss Wallace will undergo 15 days of training before she solos at the wheel of a bus. She and the three men agreed that with power steering and power brakes she should have no problems handling the large bus.

As for problems of tact and diplomacy, she said she has some replies ready for women who ask why she is driving a bus, and she is braced for remarks men may make.

Ten other women have bus-driver applications pending with the CTA.

Editor’s note: Wallace drove her first route for the CTA on July 9, 1974 .