ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi and GSK seek approval for Covid-19 vaccine

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rp8lW_0eMslBxd00
The vaccine was delayed for various reasons, including an early dosing error during trials.

The French and British drugmakers Sanofi and GSK are ready to seek approval from regulators for their Covid-19 vaccine after reporting positive results from late-stage clinical trials.

The firms are hoping to catch up with rivals after falling far behind in the race to develop Covid-19 shots. Their product was delayed by an early dosing error during trials, initially disappointing results in older people and other issues. It will be available as a two-dose vaccine and as a booster.

The companies will now file for approval from regulators, including the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, while a rolling review with the UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, is already under way.

Sanofi developed the jab, while GSK, the world’s biggest vaccine maker by sales, is supplying its adjuvant technology, to boost the body’s immune response.

It relies on a conventional protein-based approach, compared with the newer mRNA technology used by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which makes it easier to store and transport.

The companies said the phase 3 efficacy trials showed that two doses of the jab provided 100% efficacy against severe Covid-19 disease and hospitalisations; 75% efficacy against moderate or severe Covid-19 disease; and 57.9% efficacy against any symptomatic Covid-19 disease. They said the latter is in line with expected vaccine effectiveness given the emergence of several variants of concern, such as Omicron, and similar to other vaccines.

A separate trial showed that the jab boosted antibody levels against the virus 18 to 30 times across all age groups, when used in people who had been given two doses of other vaccines such as the Pfizer/BioNTech, Modern and Oxford/AstraZeneca shots.

Thomas Triomphe, the executive vice-president of Sanofi Vaccines, said: “The Sanofi-GSK vaccine demonstrates a universal ability to boost all platforms and across all ages.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“We also observed robust efficacy of the vaccine as a primary series in today’s challenging epidemiological environment. No other global phase 3 efficacy study has been undertaken during this period with so many variants of concern, including Omicron, and these efficacy data are similar to the recent clinical data from authorised vaccines.”

Roger Connor, the president of GSK’s vaccines arm, said: “We are confident that this vaccine can play an important role as we continue to address this pandemic and prepare for the post-pandemic period.”

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Connor
scitechdaily.com

Nasal Spray Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Keeps COVID-19 at Bay

In mice, a vaccination strategy that uses an mRNA coronavirus vaccine injection followed by a nasal spray booster generates immune protection in the airways. A new coronavirus vaccine guards one body part especially vulnerable to infection: the nose. Dosing mice with a nasal spray booster recruited an army of immune...
SCIENCE
AL.com

CDC has new COVID vaccine guidance, recommends waiting longer between shots

The Centers for Disease Control has issued revised guidance for COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the recommended time between the initial two vaccine doses. New data indicates some people ages 12-64 – particularly men ages 12-39 – would benefit from getting their second COVID-19 vaccine dose eight weeks after their first shot. The previous recommendation was to wait at least three weeks between doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Covid 19 Vaccine#French#British#Omicron#The Pfizer Biontech#Modern#Oxford Astrazeneca#Sanofi Vaccines
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

Here’s How Long Your COVID Booster Protection May Last

A new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that even though protection from the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots weakens after approximately four months, the boosters still provide significant protection from SARS-CoV-2 after that. In the recent study, published on February 11, researchers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

169K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy