Click here to read the full article. In order for Chuck to beat Prince on Showtime’s financial drama Billions, he had to change both the way he played the game and the game he was playing. And that’s exactly what he did on Sunday’s installment, titled “Hostis Humani Generis.” The latter is a legal term that basically means pirates and outlaws are beyond legal protection and therefore subject to the laws of whatever jurisdiction they are in. In other words, it’s a fancy way of saying the one percenters that Chuck has been railing against all season long, especially Prince, fall under...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO