What do C-suite executives, supervisors, and managers of teams of all sizes all have in common? A fixation on metrics. Derived from company strategy and overarching goals, metrics are by far the most popular way of evaluating overall company performance and effectiveness in reaching those goals. The actual metrics measured may vary—net promoter scores, sales, leads, etc.—but the obsession with metrics as a concept has remained unchanged for decades. Employees at all levels of the company tend to stick to the mantra, “What gets measured gets done.”

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO