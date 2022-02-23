ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicollet County, MN

Nicollet County Extension: Does the cold winter kill pests?

By EMMA SEVERNS Guest Columnist
Cover picture for the articleMost years, the months of January and February bring about some of the coldest weather in Minnesota. While we are inside staying warm, our lawns and trees don’t have the benefits of escaping the cold. Minnesota’s climate influences the kinds of trees that we grow in our yards....

