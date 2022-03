In this article, I explain why CF Industries continues to be a buy based on agriculture fundamentals and its own ability to generate value. Agriculture has been a big part of my research since 2020. I have mentioned this in a few agriculture-focused articles this month. One of the companies I have followed and bought from the beginning is CF Industries (CF). This Deerfield, Illinois, based producer of fertilizers is key in not only the North American agriculture supply chain but the world's supply chain. Especially now, North American fertilizer companies are more important than "ever" as the agriculture bull thesis has evolved into a situation where the world faces food shortages. It not only puts a floor under fertilizer margins but also helps companies with the capabilities to meet the demand to further improve their business. Hence, I remain bullish on CF Industries.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO