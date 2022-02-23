ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Child’s body found in freezer in Las Vegas; mother’s boyfriend arrested

By Duncan Phenix, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJme2_0eMsgmAv00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Police are investigating after a child was found dead in a freezer in a Las Vegas home.

The child was found Tuesday in a garage freezer, and Brandon Toseland, 35, of Las Vegas, has been identified as a suspect in the death.

Police said on Tuesday morning, an elementary-aged child arrived at school and handed a note from her mother to a teacher. Police said the note stated that the mother was being held against her will and that she didn’t know where her other preschool-aged child was.

After the teacher reported the note, police set up a surveillance operation near the home. Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police saw a man, later identified as Toseland, and a woman leave the home, after which police pulled them over.

Boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas child, keeping body in freezer, identified

The woman told police she had not seen her preschool-aged son since Dec. 11. She also said her boyfriend, Toseland, had abused her and did not allow her to leave the house or go into certain areas of the home, according to police.

Police searched the home and found the remains of the child on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe the child had been in the freezer since early December.

Credit: KLAS

Toseland, who is not the father of either of the woman’s children, was initially detained on two kidnapping charges and will now also face an open murder charge, police said.

The elementary-aged child has been placed with family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Delano woman sentenced for killing mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano woman who pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the slaying of her mother was sentenced Thursday to a state mental hospital. Josie Peterson, 52, entered the plea last month after attorneys agreed she was insane at the time of the killing. She could spend the rest of her […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman arrested for allegedly kicking small dog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested after a video circulated showing a small dog being kicked outside a home in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Amal Hanna, 39, was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor animal cruelty, police said. There have been two exams of the dog since the arrest, police said, and Animal […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for deadly 2018 drive-by shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old man on Friday was sentenced to life without parole for a deadly drive-by shooting four years ago. Trevon Lee Foreman, 26, was identified as the man who fired from the passenger window of a car that drove by a home on East 10th Street the afternoon of March 9, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Las Vegas#Freezer#Police#Klas#Nexstar Media Inc
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KGET

Man convicted of murder in 2019 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man faces life behind bars after being found guilty Tuesday of murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed one man and wounded another. A jury this week convicted Israel Chuca of killing 40-year-old Carlos Ramiro Venegas and injuring the other man. Chuca told investigators he shot after […]
DELANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother admits killing two-year-old son

A woman has admitted killing her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 32, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her son Reid by reason of diminished responsibility. She had previously denied his murder.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend, South Wales.Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the plea was acceptable after the Crown had received reports from two psychiatrists into Steele’s mental health.“For the reasons set out in the reports of Dr Huckle and Dr Wynne that while she is fit to plead and stand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

2 dead in crash south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead following a crash south of Bakersfield early Friday morning. A semi-truck and black sedan crashed in the area of Herring and Old River Road just after 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The black sedan was traveling westbound on Herring Road and the semi-truck was traveling […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police search for missing 73-year-old woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 73-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday who was last seen in southwest Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Marta Alicia-Mendez, 73. She was last seen Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Stokes Avenue, according to police. Mendez is described as being […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Police investigating death of young girl at mental health hospital

The police are investigating the death of a young person at a mental health hospital, The Independent can reveal.Police are investigating the death of a young girl at The Huntercombe Maidenhead mental health hospital in February. In a statement to The Independent: Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation after the death of a girl following an incident at Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead on Saturday 12 February. The girl’s next of kin have been informed and our officers are supporting them. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. An investigation is...
HEALTH
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy