PS Plus games March 2022: The free titles to play on your PS5 and PS4 now

If you play online games on your Playstation console , then the chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?

The Playstation Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, and get access to exclusive discounts on the Playstation store.

Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. This normally includes one PS5 and two PS4 titles, with the occasional offer of a Playstation VR game as well if you happen to own a headset .

For each game that you add to your library, you will be able to access it as long as you are still a PS Plus member. A one-month subscription costs £6.99, or it’s £49.99 for the whole year if you’re looking for the best value.

If you want to find out which new games have been announced for March 2022, then keep reading.

Where to buy a PS Plus subscription

You can purchase a Playstation Plus subscription directly from the Playstation website (£49.99, Playstation.com ) as well as most major retailers including Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk ), Amazon (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk ), Currys (£49.99, Currys.co.uk ) and Game (£49.99, Game.co.uk ).

When do free PS Plus games get announced?

Sony usually wait to announce the next free games available for Playstation Plus members on the last Wednesday of the month at 4:30pm GMT. Previous announcements have been leaked frequently, but the most reliable information can be found on the Playstation blog .

Free PS Plus games for March 2022

PS5 users can look forward to Ghostrunner (£24.99, Playstation.com ) a first-person blade-wielding parkour/sci-fi adventure with intense combat and one-hit-kill mechanics.

Over on the PS4, players can enjoy ARK: Survival Evolved (£24.99, Playstation.com ), a massively multiplayer online game where players must live on a remote island, craft items and fight or tame dinosaurs. Gamers can also enjoy Team Sonic Racing (£34.99, Playstation.com ), a kart racing spin-off featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends.

There is also a fourth and final game arriving for both PS4 and PS5 users as an added bonus. Most months usually see either two or three Playstation Plus titles, so gamers on both consoles will be able to get their hands on Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends (£15.99, Playstation.com ) as well.

Legends is a multiplayer co-op spin-off of the critically acclaimed Ghosts of Tsushima title from Sucker Punch Studios. Choose from four unique classes (Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin) and invite friends to fight side-by-side as legends in a number of different game modes.

