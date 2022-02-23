MTA to install platform safety gates at 3 NYC subway stations

Stand clear of the second set of closing doors, please!

The MTA will install safety gates designed to keep riders off the tracks at three subway platforms, the agency’s chairman, Janno Lieber, announced Wednesday.

The gates, which would align with train car doors and open when trains stop, will come to the Times Square-42nd St. platform on the No. 7 line, the Third Ave. station on the L line and the Sutphin Blvd.-Archer Ave. platform on the E line, Lieber said in an interview on NY1.

“It doesn’t work in a lot of places,” Lieber said. “We’re also going to be piloting new technologies to detect track incursion using thermal technology, using laser technology, so we can know quicker when people get on the tracks and hopefully, interdict that kind of behavior.”

Platform safety gates are used in subway systems around the globe, including cities like London, Paris and Tokyo. The JFK AirTrain is the only rail line in New York City with the technology.

Mayor Adams said the MTA’s plan to test the doors is a good idea. “Installing subway platform doors where possible is a common-sense step we can take towards making the subways safer,” he said in a statement.

Lieber’s announcement follows the Jan. 15 killing of subway rider Michelle Go , who was shoved to her death in front of an incoming R train at Times Square.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority published a 3,920-page study in 2019 that found 344 of the subway’s 472 stations have platforms too unstable or too narrow to support the safety gates. Installing the technology at the 128 stations where they are feasible would cost at least $6.5 billion, said the report by the consulting firm STV.

Just last month, Lieber said the platform doors were not ideal for New York’s subway, pointing to issues with wheelchair accessibility and ventilation.

One problem in New York is that subway lines use different types of trains with varying door alignments, the STV report pointed out. But the E, L and No. 7 lines all run modern trains with uniform door alignments.

MTA officials on Wednesday did not know how much it would cost or how long it would take to install the safety gates at the three stations. “It’s going to take a while. We’re going to put the money together, which is a little complicated,” Lieber said.

The STV report found that the platform gates are also feasible at the 34th St.-Hudson Yards station on the No. 7 line, the Nos. 4 and 5 train platforms at Fulton St., the L line platform at Broadway Junction and the L line’s DeKalb Ave. station, MTA officials said.

Lieber formed a task force last year to look into technologies to look into technologies that could address a growing number of people entering subway tracks. The group is scheduled to release its report Thursday.