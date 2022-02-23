ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jerry Lewis Co-Stars Accuse Actor and Comic of Sexual Assault: ‘He Grabbed Me. He Began to Fondle Me.’

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoEcs_0eMsgbSw00

Click here to read the full article.

Two former co-stars of Jerry Lewis , actresses Karen Sharpe and Hope Holiday, have accused the late comic legend and actor of sexual assault and harassment in a new feature published by Vanity Fair . The interviews were conducted by documentarians Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick , the filmmakers who tackled sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen in the HBO documentary series “Allen v. Farrow,” and who also received an Oscar nomination for examining the prevalence of campus rape in the documentary film “The Hunting Ground.”

Lewis, who died in 2017, was known as the “King of Comedy,” and made his professional debut as part of the iconic duo Martin and Lewis alongside Dean Martin, kicking off an eight-decade career that included hits like “The Nutty Professor,” “The Bellboy,” “The Patsy,” and “The Ladies Man.”

As detailed in the Vanity Fair piece, Sharpe (now Karen Kramer, having been married to director Stanley Kramer, who died in 2001) met Lewis on the set of 1964’s “The Disorderly Orderly.” In the film, she plays the love interest to Lewis’ zany hyperactive character. When Lewis, who had a $10 million deal at Paramount, approached Sharpe about the role, he offered her a tripled salary and guaranteed collaboration with famed costume designer Edith Head. “It was an offer I shouldn’t and couldn’t refuse,” Sharpe, now 87, said.

At one point, Sharpe was summoned for a costume fitting in Lewis’ private office. After excusing the guards from outside his offer, Sharpe alleged that it was then that he “started moving in on me. … He grabbed me. He began to fondle me. He unzipped his pants. Quite frankly, I was dumbstruck.”

Sharpe, in protest, recalled saying, “I put my hand up and said, ‘Wait a minute. I don’t know if this is a requirement for your leading ladies, but this is something I don’t do.’ I could see that he was furious. I got the feeling that that never really happened to him.”

After the alleged incident, Sharpe was told by a crew member that no one on set besides the director and assistant director was allowed to speak to her. “If anyone speaks to you … we’ll be fined,” the crew member said. “I wanted to let you know. … But I can’t even speak to you.” Afterward, Sharpe said that Lewis refused to acknowledge her. “He never worked with me. He never spoke to me. The first take of what we did together was what went on film. And that was what everyone was going to see.”

Meanwhile, Hope Holiday, now 91, recalled an incident with Lewis that occurred on the set of 1961’s “The Ladies’ Man.” Lewis summoned her to his dressing room to discuss the next day’s shoot, but Holiday said that upon arrival, “I sit down and he presses a button, locks me in the dressing room with him.”

She added, “Then he starts to talk to me: ‘Y’know, you could be very attractive but you wear pants all the time. I have never seen you in a skirt. You have nice legs and you’ve got good boobs.’ Then he starts to talk to me about sex.”

But while Holiday told Lewis that her boyfriend was waiting outside, she said that he proceeded with his advances. “He starts to talk dirty to me and as he’s talking, the pants open, and the ugly thing came out and he starts to jerk off. I was frightened. … I just sat there and I wanted to leave so badly.”

Holiday said that she confronted him the next day on set. “I hit him so hard that I spun around. And I didn’t mean to,” she said, adding, “Maybe down deep I did. But he walked off the set and sulked for an hour. He said I did it on purpose.” It was then that production was halted because Lewis was both the director and star. “He finally came back and didn’t talk to me,” Holiday said. “He never spoke to me again.”

IndieWire has reached out to representatives for Lewis for comment.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 6

Related
IndieWire

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s Intense Chemistry on ‘Mad Max’ Made Casting Director Crash Her Car

The path to “Fury Road” is paved with off-the-charts sexual chemistry. While casting “Mad Max: Fury Road” took years, casting director Ronna Kress knew that Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were the perfect actors to play Furiosa and Mad Max, respectively. Despite Hardy wowing in his audition — and beating out other actors like Michael Fassbender, Armie Hammer, Jeremy Renner, and even Eminem — Kress admitted that Hardy was not hired until she and director George Miller could witness a table read opposite Theron. “We did a video-conference call at Warner Bros. with George so he could talk to Tom and Charlize, because...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola Says Studio Films Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Feel Interchangeable

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to the state of the modern film industry, Francis Ford Coppola is never at a loss for words. After previously calling Marvel movies “despicable,” the legendary director has some choice words for “Dune” and “No Time to Die.” Speaking to GQ about the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” Coppola lamented the repetitive nature of today’s studio blockbusters and worried that great filmmakers are wasting their talents on them. “There used to be studio films,” Coppola said. “Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Jerry Lewis
Person
Kirby Dick
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Karen Sharpe
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hugh Hefner Allegedly Had Secret Relationship With His Doctor for Almost 40 Years

Hugh Hefner allegedly had a romantic relationship with his personal physician, Dr. Mark Saginor, the doctor's daughter said earlier this week. Jennifer Saginor, who is also prominently featured in the A&E documentary Secrets of Playboy, claimed her father's relationship with the Playboy founder lasted for almost 40 years. Jennifer also opened about the darker side of life in the Playboy Mansion.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Martin And Lewis#Sex Abuse#Actor#Vanity Fair#Hbo#Paramount
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Quentin Tarantino Learned The First Rule Of Directing Brad Pitt: Don't Tell Him How To Take His Shirt Off

Somewhere, in every intro-level college film course, there really should be a day on the syllabus marked, 'Brad Pitt Shirtless in Movies'. When you tally how many blockbuster films the guy has taken his shirt off in, you get to thinking it’s a fundamental part of the modern moving image—think of Fight Club, Troy, Allied, Fury, Snatch and most recently, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Playboy staff tried to warn Hugh Hefner that Playmate Dorothy Stratten was in danger before murder: doc

Miki Garcia can still vividly recall some of the last conversations she had with Dorothy Stratten, a Playmate who met a horrific demise. The former Playmate, who also served as head of promotions for Playboy from 1973 to 1982, has spoken out in A&E’s 10-part docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy." It features new interviews with numerous members of Hugh Hefner’s staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Facing Serious Criticism From ‘Gran Torino’ Costar: Here’s Why

Though Clint Eastwood fans remember Gran Torino fondly, the film is now facing criticism from one of the famous actor’s co-stars. Gran Torino is a film about a Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski, who is no longer close to his family. One of his defining features is being racist and he openly displays this toward his Hmong-American neighbors. However, over the course of the movie, he bonds with one of his teenage neighbors who is portrayed by Bee Vang. Though it came out in 2008, it is now being criticized for using racial slurs. Vang is one of the people speaking out against it, saying it made anti-Asian racism more mainstream.
MOVIES
extratv

Morgan Stevens’ Cause of Death Revealed

A week after “Fame” actor Morgan Stevens was found dead, his cause of death has been revealed. The Los Angeles Coroner’s office has revealed that Stevens died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to Mayo Clinic, arteriosclerosis happens when “the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

IndieWire

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy