Scratchpad: FisherPoets marks 25th anniversary

This weekend marks the 25th annual FisherPoets Gathering, a time each winter on the North Coast to gather and listen to the voices and stories of those connected to the Pacific Northwest’s commercial fishing industry.

This year’s event will once again be held virtually, inviting both local performers and those across the globe to share their experience through poetry, prose, song and more.

The festival will be held for two nights, each from about 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Each night will feature dozens of readers, some locals from Oregon and Washington state, and many returning poets from years past. Others will join in from farther locations, such as Alaska, British Columbia, Idaho, Connecticut, Massachusetts and even England.

Additionally, this year’s festival will once again feature a unique set of workshops, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. These include two writing workshops, hosted by FisherPoets founder Jon Broderick and performer Will Hornyak, as well as a traditional Japanese folk art presentation from performer Duncan Berry. FisherPoet Brad Warren will also give a presentation concerning ocean health, and Graham Klag, director of the North Coast Watershed Association, will give a talk on restoring local watersheds. Finally, author and performer Patrick Dixon, featured in this issue of Coast Weekend, will read from his exciting new memoir, “Waiting to Deliver.”

This year’s event is sure to be a memorable one for newcomers and veterans alike, marking a quarter century of adventures and art from the high seas. And because the event is virtual, viewers won’t have to choose as in years past between different venues and events to attend. Workshops and performances will be livestreamed through YouTube, with video links for each section available at fisherpoets.org. So settle in with your beverage of choice and prepare for some great storytelling.