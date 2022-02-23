ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Five takeaways while the Ukraine crisis intensifies

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Niall Stanage
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TatW_0eMsgXsu00

( The Hill ) — The Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened on Tuesday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine to be independent states.

The gravity of the situation is unmistakable, as is its capacity to affect the lives of millions of Americans.

President Joe Biden addressed the situation from a tense White House early Tuesday afternoon, while Republicans sounded notes of criticism and caution.

Here are the main takeaways from a frenetic day.

Biden uses the I-word

Biden’s use of the term “invasion” was the single most significant feature of his White House remarks.

Specifically, he said Putin’s latest moves amounted to the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

The White House had, the previous evening, avoided the term in describing Russian actions, presumably because the label escalates the situation and demands a muscular response.

Biden spoke from the East Room of the White House for nine minutes and took no questions from reporters. He outlined new sanctions that he said would target Russian sovereign debt and “cut off Russia’s government from Western financing.”

He also pledged to sanction Russian elites, their family members and two Russian financial institutions.

Biden is trying to make clear to the Kremlin and the world that there will be no acquiescence to the Russian declaration regarding the breakaway regions — or to any military moves it might make there.

That’s important in itself — and it’s also an attempt to banish the memory of Biden’s gaffe at a news conference last month at which he suggested Russia could get away with a “minor incursion” and suffer little penalty.

Schisms show as Trump, other Republicans weigh in

Former President Donald Trump , who has been uncharacteristically muted on the current crisis, entered the fray on Tuesday — and sparked controversy.

In an interview on radio’s “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” Trump declared Putin “very savvy” and praised the Russian president’s decision to recognize the separatist regions of Ukraine as “genius.”

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: ‘This is genius’

Trump then added, “By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable.”

It was the latest intervention from a former president whose relations with both Russia and Ukraine have long been fraught.

In addition to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Trump infamously backed Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies at a 2018 news conference in Helsinki, Finland. On that occasion, the then-president declined to endorse the idea that Russia had meddled, asserting instead that Putin’s denials of such involvement had been “extremely strong and powerful.”

Other Republicans hit out at Biden too. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sought to link the crisis to the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan last year.

Speaking in Kentucky, McConnell said that Putin would not have been so aggressive “had we not precipitously withdrawn from Afghanistan.”

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) opined that Biden’s energy policy had “encouraged” Putin to become more belligerent on the world stage.

Rubio also argued that Putin “knows how to deal with someone like Joe Biden, because he’s been dealing with presidents like that, that operate within the confines of orthodoxy, for a long time.”

Comments like those make clear there is going to be no bipartisanship on this crisis, even as both Biden and his critics claim to be tough on the Kremlin.

Western unity is intact — so far

Biden’s White House aides emphasize his success in galvanizing a Western alliance to counter Putin in recent months.

That’s holding up — so far.

One of the first major developments on Tuesday was a decision by Germany to halt, for now, the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his government needed to “reassess” the future of the pipeline from Russia “in light of the most recent developments.”

In the United Kingdom, embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sanctions on five Russian banks, as well as a handful of prominent individuals.

The prime minister’s office said that a later phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron had found the two in agreement that they would “continue to work in lockstep.”

Western unity will be tested in the days ahead, but it’s off to a solid start — which is a relief for Biden.

Biden warns Americans they’ll feel the pain

One of the biggest unknowns about the current crisis is exactly how it will play out in relation to American domestic politics.

Lawmakers urge Biden to ask Congress before sending military to Ukraine

Biden prepared Americans for economic pain during his White House remarks.

“Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home. We need to be honest about that,” he said.

At a minimum, the crisis seems sure to lift gas prices, which are already high, and add to inflationary pressures and supply chain problems.

Then there is the impact on financial markets. The major American stock indices fell sharply again on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 entering official correction territory — that is, down 10 percent from its peak.

Biden said he was already working to stabilize global energy supplies and promised that this would “blunt gas prices.”

Even so, a president already struggling with high inflation and low approval ratings has to be looking at the domestic ramifications of the crisis with foreboding.

Things will get worse before they get better

For all the talk from Washington and elsewhere in the West, there is zero indication so far that Putin will back down.

The U.S. president and the British prime minister both used the same phrase to describe the sanctions their governments were imposing: the “first tranche.”

In an overall situation that is so volatile and hazy, one of the few certainties is that there are more tensions, more sanctions and more pain to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Tehachapi Unified School District cancels classes over mask wearing

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — It’s not winter weather keeping the Tehachapi Unified School District closed, it’s controversy surrounding mask mandates. The Tehachapi Unified School District canceled classes Friday and Monday because hundreds of students refuse to wear masks, violating state mandates. A statement released Thursday night says in part, “staff and administration have been stretched […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sovereign Debt#Russian#Americans#Republicans#The White House#Kremlin
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy