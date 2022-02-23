Oklahoma City's Kristy Yager on winter storm conditions

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in "barbaric" shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv. Fierce resistance on the ground has so far denied...
The Supreme Court on Monday struggled to consider how much power the Environmental Protection Agency can exercise to limit greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, one of the most important cases of a term already loaded with blockbuster issues. After two hours of oral argument, it was not clear...
Four people were killed Monday evening when a father fatally shot three of his children and one other person at a church in Sacramento, California, local officials said. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, died by suicide after shooting the four others, officials said. The shooting occurred at approximately...
As more students began returning for in-person learning, schools became battlegrounds over mask mandates. But as COVID-19 cases decline, state and local authorities across the U.S. have started to roll back mask policies. Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks under new policies...
The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
A landmark report released Monday by the United Nations paints a grim picture of the devastating toll that climate change is already taking on humans and ecosystems in every corner of the planet. The alarming assessment, produced by a global consortium of 270 scientists as part of the U.N.'s Intergovernmental...
House Republican leaders once again are struggling to contain the nativism and ties to white nationalism in their ranks as they eye taking over the chamber’s majority this year. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) drew condemnation even from some fellow Republicans for participating in a...
