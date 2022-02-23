Fear Returns With A Vengeance Following $400B Crypto Market Crash

The inflation story has peaked. Our concern has moved on to recession fears. The bond market is telling us that. If you have been watching, it seems like the bond market has some squirrels in the attic, if you know what I mean. While the media has gone on and on about inflation and the bond market pricing in 7 rate hikes in 2022, the bond market has quietly priced in rate cuts in 2023. If you are a long-time reader, you know that we have rules to follow in the market, and one of them is – when everyone is expecting something to happen, something else probably will. All the eyes are on inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. There is no way they will hike rates seven times in 2022! None! Perhaps, the investment analysts calling for seven hikes are the ones with the squirrels in the attic.

