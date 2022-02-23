ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear Returns With A Vengeance Following $400B Crypto Market Crash

By Best Owie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto market sentiment has taken a dramatic turn in light of events taking place in the space. The Fear & Greed Index which tracks sentiment across a number of metrics and puts the data into four categories has shown that investor sentiment has taken another nosedive. This time, plunging the market...

