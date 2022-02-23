ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

36 Chicken Dinners You'll Want to Make This Spring

By Leah Goggins
EatingWell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese dinners pair juicy chicken breasts or thighs with fresh spring produce, like lemons, broccoli, asparagus...

www.eatingwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

8 cozy casseroles to get you through the rest of winter

When someone says “casserole,” a certain image probably comes to mind: a hearty, carby, creamy dish that really sticks to your ribs. The word casserole once just referred to the cooking vessel itself; it is now used for any mixture of food cooked in a baking dish, covered or not.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Spinach#Portobello#Pasta#Food Drink#Chicken Dinners#Broccoli
ABC News

Easy freezer meals to make ahead and heat up when winter chill sets in

Make some room in the freezer, because these prep-ahead recipes will make popping a dish into the slow cooker, Dutch oven or air fryer even easier, especially when you're craving a warm, comforting dish. Sarah Farmer, executive culinary director of Taste of Home, shared some "freezer-pleaser dinners" that she said...
RECIPES
KHON2

Have you tried Jamaican Jerk Chicken? If you haven’t one Hawaii Black-owned restaurant wants to change that

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jrs Jamaican Jerk, a Black-owned restaurant, opened their doors in the middle of the pandemic and to their surprise became a big hit. “The response we have gotten from the community since our establishment has been great,” said Shadae and Odaine Edwards with Jrs Jamaican Jerk. “There have been a few hurdles along the way, but this was expected.”
HAWAII STATE
The Daily South

Is Boiling Potato Chips to Make Mashed Potatoes the Next Great Kitchen Hack?

If you've ever had a hankering for a big bowl of creamy mashed potatoes, but either didn't have potatoes on hand or the time to peel and boil them, today is your lucky day. Thanks to the creative chefs of TikTok, you can throw out your stockpile of just-add-water mashed potato mixes, and reach for a bag of potato chips instead. That's right, a regular bag of Lay's potato chips, plus a pad of butter and splash of milk or cream, is all you need to make the beloved all-occasion side dish.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

From breakfast to dessert, here are the 22 essential vegan items at Trader Joe's

Whether you are a vegan, a vegetarian or just trying to consume less animal products, it can be helpful to have a few go-to, easy options that are compatible with your dietary needs. That's where Trader Joe's comes in. The cult-favorite grocery chain is constantly pushing out new products and resurrecting old favorites — many of which are vegan! Here's your guide to shopping the aisles for the best plant-based items to get you through your day deliciously.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

What's the Best Way to Keep an Avocado from Turning Brown?

Whether you're serving burritos or dressing up some toast, you can't go wrong with avocados. They're versatile, delicious, and packed with essential nutrients. The catch, however, is that they're notoriously finicky. Once cut or mashed, avocados will turn blackish-brown in the blink of an eye. So, how do you delay discolored avocados—aside from eating them right away? Ahead, learn how to prevent avocados from turning brown so you can have your guac and eat it, too.
SCIENCE
goodhousekeeping.com

The best Easter eggs for 2022

This year, the Good Housekeeping Institute conducted their biggest annual Easter egg taste test ever, asking leading supermarkets and independent chocolatiers to submit their very best Easter egg for 2022. We were inundated with innovative flavours (hot cross bun? Yes, please!) and show-stopping designs — from those dusted in gold, to decorated in spring flowers, to studded with honeycomb.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
purewow.com

What to Plant with Tulips (and Which Flowers & Shrubs to Avoid)

You know spring has (finally!) arrived when you see tulips in bloom in your garden. These gorgeous flowers grow from bulbs that are planted in the fall before the ground freezes. Tulips are available in every color of the rainbow with single petals, frilled petals or lush, double petals which make them resemble flowers such as peonies and roses. Different types bloom in early, mid and late spring, so if you plan well, you can have tulips all season long.
GARDENING
Benzinga

10 Healthy Eating Habits

Remember SlimFast? What about the Atkins diet? Isagenix?. The weight-loss landscape has changed dozens of times, and fast-working diets are not as attractive as they used to be. Why is that? People are beginning to understand that simply eating healthy contributes to weight loss, bolsters your body’s immunity against disease, and even enhances your mood and overall well-being.
DIETS
The Guardian

Is self-raising flour the same as plain plus baking powder?

Why do some recipes specify self-raising flour and others plain flour and baking powder? Can I replace one with the other?. “I’ve often wondered why people select self-raising flour,” says John Lister, founder of British miller Shipton Mill. His conclusion? A combination of convenience, tradition and classic recipes (hello, sponge cake) that call for it. “It’s a uniquely British thing,” agrees Edd Kimber, author of One Tin Bakes Easy. “We’re not the only country that uses the stuff, but we are the only country that seems to have such a unique relationship with it, which leads to questions such as Lily’s.”
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You'll Never Find Pureed San Marzano Tomatoes At The Grocery Store

A rose by another name might smell as sweet, but tomatoes are a different story. If you've ever had an authentic San Marzano (which, though once only grown in a small region of Italy between Naples and Salerno, are now harvested in parts of California and also sold as seeds), you know that there's no replacing the real thing. Unlike your standard plum tomato, the San Marzano is long, delicately sweet and tangy, low in acid, and contains relatively few seeds, making it great for sauces. But just like any precious item — be it a food product or a designer bag — overpriced impostors are everywhere. Luckily, the canned product's popularity has given way to all sorts of tips for parsing the real from the fake.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy