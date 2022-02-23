36 Chicken Dinners You'll Want to Make This Spring

A rose by another name might smell as sweet, but tomatoes are a different story. If you've ever had an authentic San Marzano (which, though once only grown in a small region of Italy between Naples and Salerno, are now harvested in parts of California and also sold as seeds), you know that there's no replacing the real thing. Unlike your standard plum tomato, the San Marzano is long, delicately sweet and tangy, low in acid, and contains relatively few seeds, making it great for sauces. But just like any precious item — be it a food product or a designer bag — overpriced impostors are everywhere. Luckily, the canned product's popularity has given way to all sorts of tips for parsing the real from the fake.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO