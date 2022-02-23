Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to play Thursday

James contributed 32 points (13-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-95 loss to New Orleans. As has been the case for most of the season, James had a strong individual performance, but the Lakers came up woefully short on the scoreboard. The Pelicans broke the game open with a huge third quarter in which they outscored Los Angeles 44-25, sending the Lakers to a second straight loss coming out of the break. In terms of counting stats, James had a big night, though he did commit seven costly turnovers in 36 minutes.
Comments / 0