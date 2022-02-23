ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to play Thursday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said he expects Williams (calf) to play Thursday...

www.cbssports.com

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Grant Williams: Rejoining starting lineup

Williams will start Sunday's game at Indiana, Jay King of The Athletic reports. Williams came off the bench the past two games after starting the previous two contests, and he produced in both roles during that four-game stretch with averages of 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.8 minutes. Al Horford will have his minutes managed Sunday, so Williams will make his 16th start of the campaign.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pistons Game

The top five plays from Saturday's game between the Celtics and Pistons feature Jaylen Brown shaking free of Cory Joseph for a baseline jumper and Payton Pritchard leaving Marvin Bagley III in his wake. There's also Isaiah Stewart blocking a dunk to propel the Pistons' fast break, Grant Williams putting Killian Hayes in a spin cycle, and Jayson Tatum's two-handed jam amid chaos.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 32 in embarrassing blowout

James contributed 32 points (13-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-95 loss to New Orleans. As has been the case for most of the season, James had a strong individual performance, but the Lakers came up woefully short on the scoreboard. The Pelicans broke the game open with a huge third quarter in which they outscored Los Angeles 44-25, sending the Lakers to a second straight loss coming out of the break. In terms of counting stats, James had a big night, though he did commit seven costly turnovers in 36 minutes.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lakers to waive DeAndre Jordan in order to sign DJ Augustin; 76ers interested in adding Jordan, per reports

The Los Angeles Lakers are making some tweaks to their roster before the final stretch of the season. The team plans to waive backup big man DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. With the move, the Lakers are clearly placing an emphasis on guard playing and shooting, as opposed to post play. The Lakers also plan to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, per Charania.
NBA

