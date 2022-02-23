Kevin Negandhi Discusses the Anticipation for Harden’s Philly Debut

Feb. 26—The Beard blew up the most anticipated debut of a Philadelphia athlete in a dozen years. Bigger than Bryce. Bigger than Carson. Think, T.O. As Ben Simmons remains inactive with Brooklyn, James Harden wrote his first chapter of Sixers lore Friday in Minnesota, his balky hamstring healed, his wandering heart happy, and his skills fully intact at the age of 32. He'd been traded for the second time in 14 months just 15 days prior, but he'd been pursued by Sixers president Daryl Morey for more than a year, so it seemed like a lot longer than 15 days.
