At the memorial, I sat a few rows behind his family, next to the artists Arthur Jafa and Theaster Gates. It was Monday, the sixth of December, at noon, and we were gathered in the two-story glass atrium of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, to pay our respects to the artist Virgil Abloh, who had, a week earlier, died of a rare heart cancer at the age of 41. Inside, it was like a somber Met Gala; the assembled crowd included Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Drake, models Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid, and young designers Kerby-Jean Raymond and Rhuigi Villaseñor. We sat in white chairs in a large light-filled, modernist room that looked out on the city's skyline. Outside it was cloudy and cold, which mirrored the mood in the room.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO