Why everyone’s talking about Tom Holland

Tom Holland is on top of the world. Since he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War back in 2015, he's gone on to star in five more Marvel movies as the beloved character. Tom also lent his voice to animated movies like Onward and took his budding romance with Zendaya to the next level by purchasing a home together. Most recently, he broke box office records with Spider-Man: No Way Home and starred in action films like Cherry and Uncharted. He's also set to play the lead role in Apple TV's new anthology series, The Crowded Room — I mean, what a resume!
