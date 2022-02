The Transformers first hit the scene in 1984, with Hasbro introducing the world to toys and an animated series that gave us the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. During Paramount's latest Investor Event, the company announced that not only would a new animated television series arrive in the future, but that Transformers would also be receiving a new animated movie to coincide with the upcoming trilogy of films that will see the Autobots meeting the Maximals in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

