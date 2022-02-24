ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Card skimmer found at Rockland bank; police issue warning

The Town of Ramapo Police Department says several skimmer devices meant to steal personal information were found installed in an ATM in town.

Authorities say the skimmer was found at the M&T Bank on Route 306 in Wesley Hills.

Police say that scammers install these skimmers on bank card readers so that they can collect debit and credit card numbers. Thieves will later recover and use this information to make fraudulent purchases.

Customers are being urged to check their bank accounts for any unauthorized withdrawals.

News 12 spoke to a bank supervisor in Yonkers who says this can happen everywhere and that skimmers can be hard to find.

The supervisor says she searches the ATMs she manages several times a day.

Customers should look out for cameras that could be recording their PIN and cover the keypad with their hand when typing.

"If you see like a second layer on the plastic, make sure you check for plastic or if there's a second layer, I wouldn't put my card in if I found such a unit," says Stephanie Jordan, branch supervisor at People's Alliance Federal Credit Union.

If you notice strange activity in your bank account, let your bank know right away.

It may take some time, but bankers can often help you get your money back.

Officials say anyone who believes they may be a victim should contact Ramapo police and your bank.

