Yum! Wednesday is National Banana Bread Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On February 23rd, we celebrate National Banana Bread Day and all its warm gooey-goodness!

You can’t deny, there are few things better than walking into a house and smelling a freshly baked loaf of banana bread.

Bananas didn’t become readily available in the U.S. until the early 1900s, thanks to the invention of refrigeration techniques. During the Great Depression, money was so tight that people didn’t want to throw away rotten food, which brought about the era of using overly ripe bananas in banana bread.

By the 1930s, banana bread recipes began showing up in popular cookbooks. And by 1950, thanks to a feature in the “Chiquita Banana Recipe Book,” banana bread’s popularity soared.

Did you know that banana bread is heart-healthy? Thanks to the star ingredient, the potassium in banana bread helps to normalize blood pressure and regulate heart function.

It’s estimated that the average American eats around 30 pounds of bananas a year!

Banana bread is a quick bread to make! You don’t have to wait for the yeast to rise with banana bread. With baking soda and baking powder, most banana bread recipes only take about an hour from start to finish.

Plus, did you know banana bread is radioactive? Due to the high potassium content, bananas actually have a slight amount of radioactivity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.