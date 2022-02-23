ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Does Dandruff Cause Hair Loss?

By Brynna Standen
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6mxk_0eMscjfa00

Your favorite black shirt is always a good choice — unless, of course, you're struggling with dandruff . Then, your favorite black shirt is just going to blow up your spot. While little white flakes on your shoulders can feel a bit embarrassing, we're here to tell you that dandruff is a very common and treatable condition with no terribly dire side effects.

If you are affected by both dandruff and hair loss, however, you may be wondering if dandruff is the cause of your thinning locks. According to Healthline , in most cases, dandruff will not directly cause your hair to fall out. That being said, dandruff is still itchy, and if that itchiness leads to scratching, that scratching can lead to damaged hair follicles. This can, in fact, cause temporary hair loss.

Now, don't freak out! You're not going to go bald from scratching your itchy scalp, but if you want to avoid inflammation and its nefarious side effects, here are some easy steps you can take.

Preventing Hair Loss Associated With Dandruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJMQu_0eMscjfa00

Figuring out the cause of your dandruff is the first step in learning to treat it. Make an appointment with your doctor or dermatologist and let them take a closer look. They will be able to tell you if your dandruff problem is due to dryness from washing too little or too much, fungal infections, a skin condition like dermatitis . A product you're using might be drying out your scalp without you realizing it. Dermatologist Dr. Michele Green explained to WebMD that if you're already treating your hair loss with medication like minoxidil , you could be contributing to your dandruff issue. The alcohol in the medication can become extremely drying if used for an extended period of time.

Once you figure out the cause of your dandruff, there are many safe ways to go about treating it. The American Academy of Dermatology Association notes that medicated shampoos and scalp treatments are the most effective course of action. There is a wide range of options with different active ingredients. Use the product as directed on the bottle, and if you don't see improvement, try an alternative with a different active ingredient.

Keeping Your Scalp Healthy And Your Hair Intact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hqpxe_0eMscjfa00

According to the Mayo Clinic , you might want to consider making a few lifestyle changes to help ease dandruff and promote healthy hair growth. First, try to maintain a healthy diet. A diet rich in zinc, B vitamins, and healthy fats has been linked to the management of dandruff.

Next, adopt a reasonable haircare routine. Adding to your new shampooing schedule, you might also try moisturizing your scalp and stimulating hair follicles with a massage and plant-enhanced oils. Tea tree, bergamot, thyme, and lemon balm are all helpful in maintaining balance for healthy hair.

Finally, try to take it easy with the products. Adverse reactions to different products may have a drying effect. Conversely, a buildup of product on the scalp may cause oiliness that can worsen dandruff symptoms as well.

While dandruff doesn't necessarily cause hair loss, all of that scratching may contribute. Follow these steps in treating your scalp with care, and you shouldn't have to worry about a little dandruff leading to a lot more stress.

Read this next: You're Taking Too Many Vitamins If This Happens To Your Body

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Worst Haircuts For Thinning Hair That Exaggerate Fallout

Getting the right haircut to adequately flatter your features and hair texture will instantly elevate your look, and particularly if you have thinning or limp strands you can utilize a new style to give your locks a boost and hide patches of hair fallout. However, if you head into the salon without knowing what to ask for, you run the risk of ending up with a style that may further exacerbate the issue, drawing more attention to the sparse patches and removing any volume your locks may be capable of achieving.
HAIR CARE
Click10.com

Here is what really works for hair loss

BOCA RATON, Fla. – There’s hope for millions of American men and women suffering from thinning hair and hair loss, which although may seem superficial, can be psychologically devastating. Dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz said that’s why people desperate for help jump at any number of products promising improvement,...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Loss#Hair Growth#Webmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Concealer Trick Every Woman Should Be Trying For An Instant Facelift

While contour is often lauded as the most effective way to alter the appearance of your face, well applied concealer is actually just as useful in creating a natural lift as well. The most common location to apply concealer to is under the eyes in order to masquerade puffiness and dark circles, but there are other areas that, when well blended, can highlight and enhance your complexion for the illusion of a face lift without actually going under the knife. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa who outlined her top tips for using concealer as an anti-aging tool to support your natural beauty and play into your more youthful side.
MAKEUP
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy