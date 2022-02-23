Tempe to make masks optional at city buildings, events

Continuing to follow data and science to respond to COVID-19, effective Feb. 26, the City of Tempe will make face coverings optional for patrons and city employees at applicable indoor city-run facilities.

Masks also will be optional at special events hosted in city parks beginning Feb. 26.

There are a few exceptions for settings where masks will still be required. The Tempe Municipal Court falls under the jurisdiction of the Arizona Supreme Court, which requires mask-wearing. The Tempe Transportation Center and the East Valley Bus Operations Center fall under the federal mask mandate in place until March 18. This also includes bus operators and passengers on all public transportation.

Performances at Tempe Center for the Arts will still require masks and proof of vaccination to attend.

City Manager Andrew Ching, in consultation with city leadership, has determined that several indicators are allowing for this change, including: decreasing COVID-19 case counts in Tempe and regionally; increasing vaccination rates; lower hospitalization rates regionally; fewer calls for COVID-related emergency service in Tempe; and lower detections of the virus in city wastewater.

City officials will re-examine local data, re-evaluate local conditions and note evolving CDC guidance in the coming weeks to determine future courses of action.

Tempe urges anyone eligible who has not yet been vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine.