New York boosts cybersecurity preparations amid possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York is preparing security measures in light of a possible invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, February 20, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement, confirming that the State will boost its cybersecurity preparations and readiness amid a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Governor Hochul, New York is taking action as she considered the state to be an “attractive target for cybercriminals.”

Governor Hochul’s full statement on these preparedness actions can be read below:

In light of current geopolitical uncertainty, earlier today I convened cabinet members from relevant areas to review our ongoing cybersecurity preparedness efforts and make sure that New Yorkers, our institutions, and our critical infrastructure are protected from cyber-facilitated disruptions. We are in regular touch with the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure coordination. The reality is that because New York State is a leader in the finance, healthcare, energy, and transportation sectors, our state is an attractive target for cyber criminals and foreign adversaries. My Administration has taken significant steps to prepare for what have become increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, including my recent budget proposal to invest $62 million in our cybersecurity protections, which is more than double from last year. Cabinet leaders will continue reviewing their cyber-risk management readiness and communicate with relevant industry and government partners to ensure threat intelligence is being relayed as quickly as possible. It is my top priority to keep New Yorkers safe, and we will remain vigilant by continuing to monitor for threats and ramping up our cybersecurity shields as necessary. New Yorkers should also remember they are vulnerable to cyberattacks on their personal devices, and I encourage them to use best practices around passwords and multi-factor authentication, and to make sure that older loved ones are protected from scams.” New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, February 20, 2022

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.