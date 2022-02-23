ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson finds humor and heart in the classroom

By Terry Gross
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new sitcom Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson stars as a rookie second grade teacher in an under-resourced, majority Black public elementary school in Philadelphia. Brunson, who is also the show's creator and showrunner, says she conceived of the mockumentary with her mother in mind. The fictional Abbott Elementary is exactly...

tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Abbott Elementary’s Unprincipled Principal

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Students in one classroom at Isaac Dickson Elementary feel the beat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is movement and music in one Isaac Dickson Elementary School classroom. Students in Jennifer Sheak Fowler's classroom have been enjoying beautiful sounds from West Africa. They're also learning about the type of dancing that is celebrated there. "The idea of using these full body...
Parade

Abbott Elementary Isn’t a Reality Show, But It’s the Perfect Sitcom for Today’s Reality—Get the Scoop on Season 1!

It feels like there hasn’t been a new sitcom to be excited about for a long time. That is, until the Season 1 premiere of Abbott Elementary showed up on ABC in late 2021. The series about the faculty at an inner-city Philadelphia grammar school trends every week on Twitter, has a 100% Fresh Critic Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is the first-ever ABC comedy on ABC quadruple its premiere episode’s ratings since its initial airing, thanks to fans finding it largely on digital platforms. So people really like it. Why?
POPSUGAR

Tyler James Williams Always Knew "Abbott Elementary" Would Be a Success

Tyler James Williams has come a long way from playing the titular character on "Everybody Hates Chris." The 29-year-old actor took a break from sitcoms for years, starring in dramas like "The Walking Dead" and "Dear White People" — but his good friend, Quinta Brunson, pitched him a workplace mockumentary series he just couldn't say no to.
Essence

‘Abbott Elementary’ Praised For Featuring Black Muslim Girl In Colorful Hijabs

Quinta Brunson doesn’t miss – and it shows. When it comes to television and film, it’s important for us as a community to feel seen both on and off-screen. With Quinta Brunson’s skyrocket-rating Abbott Elementary, the former Buzzfeed star is using her platform to ensure that her community, especially in her hometown of Philadelphia, feels properly represented from the teachers down to the students.
The Ringer

How ‘Abbott Elementary’ Revived the Network Sitcom

The sitcom won’t die. For more than 75 years, the genre has been a fallout bunker in culture’s nuclear wasteland, because if there’s anything universal in this world, it’s situational high jinks. Despite this resilience, TV critics and executives have obsessed over the demise of sitcoms for years. In 1999, Entertainment Weekly proclaimed “The Death of the Sitcom” was upon us. Fifteen years later, Grantland writer (and Ringer contributor) Andy Greenwald gave a similar eulogy; he was followed a few years later by Vulture. Most recently Time “pour[ed] one out” for the form. These types of proclamations happen so regularly they might as well be a rite of passage. Typically, the impending doom is inspired by falling ratings, a season of quickly canceled shows, or fear that there will never be another zeitgeisty phenomenon like Friends or The Office until there is one, because TV is pop culture’s greatest reincarnation cycle.
Opelika-Auburn News

Worth Watching: Dance Fever on ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Roots’ Goes Broadway

Take a step class with Abbott Elementary. This Is Us returns from Olympics exile with Beth nervously preparing students for a dance recital. PBS’ Finding Your Roots explores the family trees of Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Leslie Odom, Jr. CBS is back in post-Olympics business with a full night of new episodes from the FBI franchise. Battle lines are drawn on New Amsterdam in an episode directed by series star Ryan Eggold.
WABE

Filmed in Atlanta, 'Single Drunk Female' stars and creator find humor in recovery

Freeform’s new TV series, “Single Drunk Female,” finds humor in the unlikely territory of addiction recovery. The show, filmed in Atlanta, stars Sophia Black-D’Elia as Samantha Fink. Samantha is a writer in her late twenties who moves back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown. Samantha’s mom, Carol, is played by Ally Sheedy, and the show was written and produced by Simone Finch. All three women joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to talk about the new show that’s been called “witty and relatable” and “achingly funny.”
Washington Post

‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Sheryl Lee Ralph on education, acting and activism

This is a moment in America when a lot of teachers feel that the challenges they face are not well understood by many people. Teachers don't get the respect they deserve. They're at the center of debates about critical race theory and masks, but even then their voices are not centered. A new sitcom, though, called “Abbott Elementary” is focusing on educators and what drives them.
