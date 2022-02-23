ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Refugee Support looking for sewing-related donations

By Natalie Paynter
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Arrsr_0eMsbRlb00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Afghan refugees continue to receive help from the Des Moines metro community members as they resettle.

Des Moines Refugee Support continues to receive clothing, household items, and toiletries from the community, but Erin Bell, the coordinator tells me that one item they currently don’t need more of is women’s clothes.

“Sewing is incredibly important, especially to women. So we have made sewing machines and sewing supplies kind of a priority. They don’t want our clothes, they want to make their own clothes like they have always done,” said Bell.

How Des Moines has become more LGBTQ inclusive

The organization is currently helping 66 households in the area. Bell says some of the most important donations people can make are the ones that make the refugees feel like they are home.

Because of this, they have started to ask for other things, like sewing machines and fabric.

The need for fabric continues to grow, especially larger pieces. Bell says 4-yards or more gets the most use, but any size can be donated because Afghan women want to sew themselves hijabs and longer dresses.

Supplies like tea kettles and cups are another cultural donation they are asking for.

“For these people, they’ve lost everything. So those little things that we can do to make them feel a little bit more connected to their home. It’s worth it for sure,” said Bell.

You can find more information on their Facebook page about donation and volunteer opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Metro quilting donation event sees continued success

ANKENY, Iowa — About a week ago, the Quilters Cupboard in Ankeny hosted its first large donation event for babies in the NICU at Blank Children’s Hospital. The shop said that since its first big event, around three dozen more quilts are ready to bring to the NICU. “The turnout for this has been amazing. […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines woman gives away prom dresses

DES MOINES, IOWA – Prom is only a few months away, and a woman tried to ensure that every teen in the metro could shine on their special day. Sam Swanberg hosted a pop-up prom event on Saturday, in which she donated prom dresses to teens. “Everyone has been having such a stressful few years, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DMPS Parents react to Dr. Ahart’s resignation

DES MOINES, IOWA – Des Moines school superintendent Thomas Ahart announced his resignation on Monday. Last year, the Des Moines school board voted not to extend his contract past June 30, 2023, and today he announced his resignation. However, Dr. Ahart said it was the right timing. “We’re a much tighter system, and Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Workers say Des Moines tire plant part of cyber attack investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bridgestone Americas confirmed to WHO 13 that it is investigating what it described as a “potential security incident” at its facilities. The company wouldn’t confirm the investigation’s impact on the Firestone facility in Des Moines. (Note: Bridgestone Americas is the parent company of Firestone). But workers say the investigation disrupted normal […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Sports
Des Moines, IA
Society
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Impact of Iowa’s removal of Russian-made liquors

WHO 13 NEWS – In a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Reynolds is ordering the removal of Russian-produced liquors in Iowa. Central City Liquors in Des Moines doesn’t expect that to have a big impact on their bottom line. “In the grand scheme of things, there’s a large shelf of vodka here and we’re […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Historic pipe organ company to rebuild in Iowa after fire

LAKE CITY, IOWA — Last summer, 130 years of history went up in flames in Lake City as the historic Dobson Pipe Organ Builders workshop burned to the ground. On Friday the company announced they will rebuild on the same site with plans to re-open by the end of next year. The Dobson workshop in […]
LAKE CITY, IA
WHO 13

Tom Ahart stepping down as DMPS superintendent

DES MOINES, Iowa – A big shake-up is coming to the state’s largest school district. The superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools has announced he is resigning. Dr. Tom Ahart made the announcement at a news conference Monday morning at Central Campus. Des Moines School Board Chair Dwana Bradley also spoke and offered her thanks […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Bell
WHO 13

Last day for Ames High pool

AMES, Iowa — Monday was the last day of operation for the Ames High Pool. The pool is shared with Ames High School, and is operated by the City of Ames. Rhoda Mansbach of Ames has been swimming here for 20 years. “Several of us have been swimming that long here,” said Mansbach. “It’s a […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Groups caring for disabled Iowans lobby elected leaders for help

DES MOINES, Iowa — Families and organizations specializing in services that care for disabled Iowans made their best funding pitch to state legislators Wednesday. Groups like Candeo Iowa say the pandemic and lack of Medicaid funding from the state is creating chaos. It has caused them to pull services from Iowans with lifelong disabilities. Merry […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Dr. Tom Ahart and DMPS school board chair holding news conference

DES MOINES, Iowa – The superintendent of the Des Moines School District and the DMPS School Board Chair are holding a news conference Monday morning. The district says Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart and Board Chari Dwana Bradley will host the event at 11:00 a.m. in the boardroom at Central Campus. No information details about the […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing#Afghan Refugees#Charity#Bell#Lgbtq#Facebook
WHO 13

Iowa county with strong Ukrainian history bracing for the worst

CHARITON, Iowa — It is a message many in Lucas County hope to send to family and friends in Ukraine.”If you are listening out there, God is the only one that can help us,” said Alex Primakov who owns Primo Heating and Cooling in Chariton. Alex is no stranger to the images currently spreading like […]
CHARITON, IA
WHO 13

Big Grove Brewery begins work on new Des Moines location

DES MOINES – Construction has started at the old Crescent Chevrolet dealership in downtown Des Moines where Big Grove Brewery plans to open a new location. Big Grove started in Solon, Iowa but quickly expanded to an Iowa City location. Now, they are entering the metro. Janelle Boxton with Big Grove Brewery says that they […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Pilot program aims to close homeowner gap among minorities

DES MOINES, IOWA – It is a national push for minorities to become homeowners across the country.  According to the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau, homeownership among white Americans was higher compared to any other race. Meanwhile, the Iowa Finance Authority reported from 2017 to 2019, about 12% of homebuyers were minorities.  However, a national program […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New wedding trends emerge from pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa- The year 2022 is set to have over 2 million weddings in the U.S., which is a record 40-year-high. Venues in Des Moines say they have been booking up quickly and seeing different trends emerge due to the pandemic.  One of the biggest things they have seen since people have started re-planning […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
WHO 13

Arrest made in overnight Des Moines homicide investigation

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man is charged with First Degree Murder after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Des Moines Police say they were called to the apartment complex in the 2700 block of SW 23rd Street at 1:48 […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DMPD: Weekend murder victim identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines woman who was murdered over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Randi Light, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Police say Light was killed by 33-year-old Clarence Reed. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy