New electric bike gives hope to those fighting poaching in Africa

If you’re working to help stop the illegal hunting of animals, odds are pretty good that you’re going to need an off-road vehicle to get to some of the places you need to go. And if you’re working to help preserve wild populations, odds also good that you’re concerned about the environment — in other words, getting around via an ecologically-friendly method makes a lot of sense.
A three-legged Indochinese tiger roaming the forests of Thailand was recently photographed on a hidden camera set by Freeland and The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Likely a survivor of an attempted poaching incident, the tiger, who now goes by the nickname “I-Douan,” was documented feeding on a...
It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
An extremely rare baby bird has been born at a zoo in the UK. The news has been called a “glimmer of hope” for a species of parrot which is estimated to have a population of fewer than 50 left in the wild. Paignton zoo in Devon announced the birth of a baby Mitchell’s lorikeet on Thursday. It said the chick was discovered on the site on Boxing Day and zookeepers had been monitoring its progress since then. Bird on the brink: Extremely rare chick hatched at Paignton ZooWe are pleased to announce the recent hatching of a Mitchell’s lorikeet.These...
The alligator gar is a snaggle-toothed fish longer than a park bench and heavier than a mountain lion. Bony scales covering its body make it look like an armored dinosaur, and for good reason: North America’s second-biggest fish has been thriving since the late Jurassic period, 157 million years ago.
Nine endangered wolves were shot in one day in Norway after a court ruled that a controversial hunt could go ahead. Fifty-one wolves were originally due to be slaughtered – a significant proportion of the 80 animals thought to live in Norway. But last month, activists secured a stay of execution when they got an injunction halting the hunt until an appeal over its validity could go ahead. They claimed that allowing hunters to kill wolves in a conservation zone would be against EU nature protection laws.
This article originally appeared on The Revelator. On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its intention to remove 23 long-unseen species from the protection of the Endangered Species Act — because they've probably gone extinct, and you can't keep protecting what's already gone. Among the...
Bengal tigers abandoned 15 years ago by a traveling circus, who have since been residing in a rail vehicle in San Luis, Argentina are finally being rescued by Four Paws International. The worldwide animal welfare organization introduced it has reached a settlement with local government to take them to a...
The alligator gar (Atractosteus spatula) is one of the largest freshwater fish in North America and has been thriving since the late Jurassic Period dating back to 157 million years ago. However, the population of the alligator gar is at risk due to habitat loss and human hunting. Despite the...
Nobody likes having their lunch stolen. There's nothing better than finding the perfect spot for catching fish, especially for eagles. Just like people, however, eagles apparently aren't a fan of trespassers trying to sneak in and still their catch. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources shared footage to its social...
Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a way of using DNA from elephant tusks to solve poaching mysteries and bring animal traffickers to justice. It's estimated at least 10,000 African elephants are killed each year, with the ivory then packed into shipping containers and transported to ports throughout Africa.
Wild horses roaming the Snowy Mountains have long been the subject of fierce debate. Some say they're feral pests destroying Kosciuszko National Park's fragile native ecosystem. Others argue they're national icons and an important part of Australia's colonial heritage. This issue was the subject of last night's ABC Four Corners...
There’s a strand of thinking, from sci-fi films to Stephen Hawking, that suggests artificial intelligence (AI) could spell doom for humans. But conservationists are increasingly turning to AI as an innovative tech solution to tackle the biodiversity crisis and mitigate climate change. A recent report by Wildlabs.net found that...
