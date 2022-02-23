New electric bike gives hope to those fighting poaching in Africa

An extremely rare baby bird has been born at a zoo in the UK. The news has been called a “glimmer of hope” for a species of parrot which is estimated to have a population of fewer than 50 left in the wild. Paignton zoo in Devon announced the birth of a baby Mitchell’s lorikeet on Thursday. It said the chick was discovered on the site on Boxing Day and zookeepers had been monitoring its progress since then. Bird on the brink: Extremely rare chick hatched at Paignton ZooWe are pleased to announce the recent hatching of a Mitchell’s lorikeet.These...

ANIMALS ・ 23 DAYS AGO