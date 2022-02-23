The FDA Delivered A Big Win For Innovation Against Foreign “Me-Too” Drug Makers

T cells, also known as lymphocytes, have important roles in various immune reactions. However, there are only a few reports on delivery systems into T cells. Associate Professor Chie Kojima and her co-workers from Department of Applied Chemistry, Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka Prefecture University (OPU), collaborating with Professor Ikuo Fujii and Ikuhiko Nakase from Department of Biological Science, Graduate School of Science, OPU, have performed an experimental study constructing a pH-sensitive delivery system into T cells and their subsets by using carboxy-terminal dendrimers (highly ordered, branched polymeric molecules) bearing phenylalanine (Phe) and hydrophobic acid anhydride (cyclohexanedicarboxylic anhydride, CHex), such as PAMAM-CHex-Phe and PAMAM-Phe-CHex. These dendrimers showed a higher association with splenocyte-derived T cells, which suggests that the hydrophobic effect significantly influences the association of dendrimers with immune cells.
