The FDA Delivered A Big Win For Innovation Against Foreign “Me-Too” Drug Makers

 4 days ago
On 19 February 2022, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) dealt a serious blow to China’s “me-too” drug-makers hoping that China-derived data will grant them access to the US market. In a near-unanimous decision, ODAC recommended against approving Eli Lilly and Innovent’s PD-1 antibody sintilimab in lung cancer despite positive...

Forbes

Forbes

