On a crisp December evening, Idris Elba rescued a group of men—from embarrassment. The night had taken a turn for the worse for the young chaps after they were denied entry to a hot London club. But Elba happened to be walking by the venue, where he and his friends are regulars, and chatted with the manager to get the group in, even offering to buy them a table. The incident went viral on TikTok. Elba laughs, thinking about it now. “This guy appealed to me because I was him,” he says over a Zoom call in early January. “I was definitely that guy being turned away just because I’m slightly bigger and I don’t fit the criteria of the club.”

