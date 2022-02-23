CEPHUS GRIFFIN JR. AKA “BAMA”

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around. He thought he was some sort of super hero. He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO