How Ukraine impacts complicated Russia/China relationship

By Sydney Kalich, via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( NewsNation Now ) — Russia’s decision to move troops into eastern parts of Ukraine stands to test a potentially powerful partnership: a Moscow-Beijing axis that would line up against the U.S. and its allies.

Then-President Richard Nixon made the stark warning of this potential alliance first during the Cold War back in the 1970s.

Russia and China have backed each other’s positions on opposing a NATO expansion in former Soviet republics and buttressing China’s claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin said the similarities between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping form the foundation of the relationship.

“Birds of a feather flock together, as they say, and they do seem to have a lot of alignment in how they’re going about their business in their regions,” Rubin said on “Morning in America.” “We see Vladimir Putin dismembering Ukraine right now and threatening Europe. And then we see Jinping on the other side, threatening Taiwan on a weekly basis and really making Asia very nervous about where he’s going in terms of expanding China.”

Biden orders sanctions on separatist regions of Ukraine

But the relationship remains lopsided. China’s confident rise as an economic and political force contrasts with Russia’s growing isolation and reversion to Cold War tactics of intimidation and bullying.

China’s Communist Party leadership is believed to be watching the U.S. response to Russia’s actions closely for signs of how Washington would behave if Beijing were to move against Taiwan.

China has been dispatching military aircraft and holding threatening war games in hopes of undermining support in Taiwan for the self-governing island’s de facto independence.

“We have to work closely with our allies. This is what’s been very effective, and quite frankly, masterful by the Biden team, in terms of the moment of dealing with Russia is that they have unified us with our allies, unified our western democratic partners in opposition to Russia unilaterally taking over another country,” Rubin said. “That’s going to be the roadmap for the future with Asian allies as well, if China goes forward and goes into Taiwan. That’s something that right now, this test is being watched by Beijing, and Beijing is wondering, how will the West stand up to Moscow? Will it stand up to Moscow? And up to this point, we’re seeing that unity of purpose, which is crucial for the long game in terms of dealing with this rivalry.”

“I believe that the Chinese government will continue to take care of China itself in the first place rather than take care of Russia,” Shi said. In the meantime, relations with Washington will remain fraught, particularly over the issue of Taiwan.

Beijing blames heightened tensions with the U.S. on what it calls a false depiction of China as a strategic rival.

Ukraine: Our borders are ‘unchangeable’

As of the relationship between Ukraine and Russia has evolved in the more than 20 years since Ukraine has become its own nation, things have changed. More than 40% of all trade is with the European Union compared to just 8% compared to Ukraine.

It’s even starker when you look at the opinions of those born before or after independence in 1991. 87% of those born after 1991 identify as Ukrainian while 21 percent of those born before 1991 call themselves “Soviet people.”

But this does vary by region, 80% of Western Ukrainians want to be economically tied to the EU versus just 26% in eastern Ukraine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

EXPLAINER: How is Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

Even though Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his invasion of Ukraine in part as a defense of the Moscow-oriented Orthodox church, leaders of both Ukrainian Orthodox factions are fiercely denouncing the Russian invasion, as is Ukraine's significant Catholic minority.
'Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,' Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine's defence minister has warned."Thousands. Thousands," Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war."Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don't send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city," he pleaded.Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself."When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price," he said. "People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
Ukraine's President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching 'From a Distance' While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia's all-out assault on his nation. "This morning, we are defending our country alone," said the Ukrainian president. "Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance." He added: "Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved." However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin's invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you," said Zelensky. "This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war."
Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: 'If the Republicans return to Washington's business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America's collapse, we actually don't deserve to govern.'
Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion 'challenge to democracy'

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount."Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine," he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: "Our hearts are with you."Mr Mikitani told...
