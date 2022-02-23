ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Rich Russians vacation in Florida amid Ukraine crisis

By Nexstar Media Wire, Edited by Aleksandra Bush, Brian Entin
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IHLd_0eMsZfAd00

MIAMI ( NewsNation Now ) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday imposing sanctions that target two Russian-backed territories in eastern Ukraine. The move prevents any sort of investment or trade between people in the U.S. and those in the regions, declared independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While that seems worlds away, there’s one community in south Florida where Monday’s news hit close to home. Little Moscow is an area just north of Miami Beach and has become a hotspot for some rich Russians to spend their winters.

The area, also known as Moscow by the sea, is formally called Sunny Isles Beach.

Putin deploys troops to ‘keep the peace’ in Ukraine breakaway regions

“They love to be here, spend their money, and enjoy their life,” said Russian realtor Lana Bell.

Bell’s wealthy clients didn’t want to go on camera, but told NewsNation there is concern about future sanctions and whether their money in Russian banks will be blacklisted from buying property in America.

So far, Bell said it hasn’t been a problem.

But if new sanctions do in fact impact the lives of some of Russia’s rich and elite and their ability to spend abroad, could it perhaps hold off Putin from starting a war?

California lawmaker introduces bill of rights for cats, dogs

“When Putin’s four friends from St. Petersburg were sanctioned in March 2014 by the U.S. Treasury, Putin complained publicly no less than five times and mentioned them all by name and said how unjust it was they were hit and he even claimed this was against human rights,” said Dr. Anders Aslund, an economist and Russia expert.

Aslund said it likely wouldn’t be enough to change his mind about an invasion, however.

“I don’t think there is much hope,” Aslund said. “Some, but very little, I would say.”

Almost all of the wealthy Russians NewsNation spoke to in Miami said they support Putin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
News 8 WROC

How those around Rochester with Russian heritage are reacting to war

PENFIELD, N.Y (WROC) — We’ve heard many stories from those of Ukrainian dissent around Rochester how the War is impacting them, but how about those with Russian heritage who’ve immigrated to our area? Alex Love spoke to some about how they’re seeing this war unfold and reports their response.   Born and raised in Moscow, Konstantin […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
News 8 WROC

Reynolds, Lively pledge $1M for Ukraine refugees

(NEXSTAR) – Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have pledged to match every donation to the United Nations Refugee Agency, up to $1 million, as thousands of Ukrainians are being forced from their homes, the couple tweeted Saturday. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UN Refugee Agency says 368,000 have been displaced, and that number “continues to rise.” […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Vacation#Russians#Newsnation#The U S Treasury#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

EXPLAINER: How is Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

Even though Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his invasion of Ukraine in part as a defense of the Moscow-oriented Orthodox church, leaders of both Ukrainian Orthodox factions are fiercely denouncing the Russian invasion, as is Ukraine's significant Catholic minority.
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin asserted on Sunday that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, […]
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Photos: Thousands flee Ukraine amid Russian conflict

At Romania’s Siret border crossing, where thousands of Ukrainians have entered, government workers race to distribute basic amenities donated from all across the country. Meanwhile, people and businesses are pooling resources to provide the refugees with everything they need.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
News 8 WROC

Prayers and despair: Ukrainians in the US decry invasion

(AP) – The Rev. Myron Myronyuk stayed up all night at home in Pennsylvania as his twin brother tried to flee Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, only to turn back because the road out was choked with traffic. His in-laws, also in Ukraine, told him they couldn’t get basics like bread and milk. There was little […]
RELIGION
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy