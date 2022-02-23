ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: ‘This is genius’

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCwoN_0eMsZZp900

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia’s recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a “genius” move ahead of its military invasion.

In an interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was “smart” and “pretty savvy.”

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,'” he said. “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.”

“I said, ‘How smart is that?’ He’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper,” added Trump, who regularly praised and sought close ties with Putin during his time in office. “That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border, that’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep peace all right.”

Following his recognition of the two Donbas areas, which are controlled by Russian-backed separatists, Putin moved troops into the area, leading to international condemnation.

President Biden called the troop movement “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” and slapped Moscow with multiple sanctions on Tuesday .

“If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions,” Biden said.

In his interview, Trump repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and said if he had remained president, Putin would never have attempted something like this.

“It never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable,” Trump said. “You know what the response was from Biden? He didn’t have a response.”

The former president, who has been teasing a 2024 presidential run, also released a statement on Tuesday arguing “there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all.”

“Russia has become very very rich during the Biden Administration, with oil prices doubling and soon to be tripling and quadrupling,” he said. “The weak sanctions are insignificant relative to taking over a country and a massive piece of strategically located land.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate homicide on Rialto Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a homicide late Saturday morning on Rialto Street in the city. Officers say when they arrived to the scene around 11:15 a.m., they found a man in his 40s inside a parked vehicle with a number of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Election#Russian#Luhansk People
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy