Food Safety

‘Gluten-Free’ line of beef sticks recalled

By Christa Swanson
 5 days ago

(KTAL/KMSS) – A line of ready-to-eat beef stick products was recalled Tuesday after it was discovered they incorrectly were labeled as gluten-free.

Packages of Frickenschmidt Foods LLC teriyaki beef sticks labeled “HIGH PROTEIN SNACK TERIYAKI BEEF WICKED CUTZ BEEF STICK” are included in the recall. A distribution company discovered that the products were labeled as “gluten-free” although wheat is included in the list of ingredients.

404 dollar stores closed after FDA uncovers massive rodent infestation

The mislabeled products were packaged on Nov. 30, 2021, Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan 28. 2021 and have lot codes 113022, 120122, or 012823 printed in blue ink on the back of the product package. The packages were sold online and in stores nationwide.

According to the USDA , there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from the products.

Frickenschmidt Foods LLC says customers should throw away or return the products to the stores they were purchased from.

