Jeff Pearlman On His Book That Led To HBO's "Winning Time"

By Paul Reindl, Ben And Woods
 4 days ago

Author Jeff Pearlman joined Ben & Woods on Wednesday morning! Listen here as Jeff talks about how his 2014 book "Showtime" led to the creation of the new series "Winning Time" on HBO Max, some of his favorite stories from the Showtime Lakers, and MUCH more!

San Diego, CA
All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

