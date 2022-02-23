ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Arrested After Removing 3-Year-Old From Walmart Shopping Cart

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago

A 40-year-old Florida man is facing felony charges after deputies say he approached a 3-year-old child he did not know and removed the child from a shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot Sunday.

Enben Moodley, 40, is charged with child abuse and false imprisonment.

The child’s mother told deputies in Naples, that she saw Moodley yelling at cashiers and causing a scene inside the Juliet Blvd Walmart.

Employees in the store reported that he appeared intoxicated and his speech was slurred.

The child’s mother avoided contact with Moodley, then paid for her items and left the store with her child in the shopping cart. Moodley approached her in the parking lot and pulled the child out of the cart. When the mother began screaming for help Moodley put the child back into the cart and walked away.

Responding deputies quickly located him and placed him under arrest. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and the child was not injured.

If you have information or feedback regarding this case you can contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office by sending an email to comments@colliersheriff.org.

Flgirl000
4d ago

What in the world? If that were my child he was taking out of a buggy, he'd be looking down the barrel of my little friend!😡😤

Belinda Mattiace
4d ago

Why don’t the police shoot him instead of all those other cases! You touch a child or even look spooky! You going down.

Joe Dog
4d ago

put him a Way in prison for ASAP no bond because if he had Bond he'll get out and do it again

