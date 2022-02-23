ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special deliveries on a special date

By Sarah Lehman
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday was a date we won’t see again in our life times. It was 2/22/22. Many people called it “Twos”day.

On top of that, many families are celebrating something else, the birth of their babies.

We talked to two moms at Carle Foundation Hospital who each just had their third child.

One mom scheduled her C-section for this day. The other mom had her son 2 weeks early, and started having contractions at 2 in the morning.

“It feels super special. It was the first thing I thought of when I woke up at 2 o’clock in the morning. He’s going to have a really easy to write down birthday,” Marissa Barlaz said.

“Oh yeah, we thought it was a really cool date something you weren’t going to forget,” Kassidy Muehl said.

Both moms said everyone is doing great.

