Asus has started to bundle installation washers with its Intel 600-series chipset motherboards. Regular readers will be aware that these motherboards feature the elongated LGA1700 socket for Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. However, many might have missed our report on the new processors warping under pressure. Depending on multiple system component variables, you may or may not have any CPU warping problem, so Asus says you should only use the bundled washers "if you encounter installation difficulties."

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO