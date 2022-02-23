Rutgers at Michigan odds, picks and prediction

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) Wednesday at Crisler Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Rutgers vs. Michigan odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Wolverines will play this game with head coach Juwan Howard on the sideline as he’s been suspended five games for his role in a postgame brawl Sunday against Wisconsin.

The Wolverines failed to cover after a late push by the Badgers as they fell 77-63 as 2.5-point road underdogs. Michigan has covered just three of its last nine games and is 10-15 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Wolverines are 6-9 ATS in conference play, while the Scarlet Knights are a conference-best 11-5 ATS with an ATS spread margin of plus-4.4 points.

Rutgers is 12-12-2 ATS this season and it’s covered five of its last six games despite a push as a 12-point road underdog to Purdue in an 84-72 loss Sunday in its last action.

Rutgers has covered or pushed as an underdog seven times across its last 10 games and failed to cover as a favorite in the remaining three. The Scarlet Knights enter this road battle as the former.

Rutgers at Michigan odds, spread and lines

Money line: Rutgers +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Michigan -220 (bet $220 to win $100)

Rutgers +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Michigan -220 (bet $220 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Rutgers +4.5 (-108) | Michigan -4.5 (-112)

Rutgers +4.5 (-108) | Michigan -4.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Rutgers at Michigan odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Michigan 71, Rutgers 68

PASS.

I can’t fully get behind Rutgers (+175), but it’s the only playable side with Michigan potentially demotivated and lost as it navigates a few games without its head coach.

BET on RUTGERS +4.5 (-108).

It’s almost hard to believe that Rutgers is 10-3 ATS as an underdog. While it hasn’t been winning at a high rate this season, it has been able to hold conference games close and has won four of its last five games — all as an underdog.

Michigan is 4-7 ATS at home and it could be dealing with added issues, especially if the game is close late, without Howard at the helm.

The Wolverines are led by 7-foot center Hunter Dickinson. Rutgers, with 6-foot-11 center Clifford Omoruyi, will have the size to counter Michigan which is huge in neutralizing Dickinson.

The best bet of this conference battle is RUTGERS +4.5 (-108).

“LEAN” to the OVER 135.5 (-115).

If there’s one thing both teams have been good at, it’s been going over the projected total. Michigan is 15-10 O/U this season while Rutgers is 15-11 O/U.

Michigan is 6-5 O/U at home and Rutgers is a conference-best 8-3 O/U on the road. On top of that, Michigan is a conference-best 11-4 O/U in conference games.

The trends point to the Over 135.5 being a good play here.

