Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have the smoothest of releases in the world. It was one of the most highly-anticipated game launches of 2020, but when it eventually came out in December that year, it was all just a bit of a hot mess.There were technical glitches galore. Most experienced frame rate issues, some saw their game constantly crash, while others were having a right old snigger because they couldn’t get main character V to keep their junk in their pants. The bugs were sometimes amusing, but mostly infuriating, and ultimately led to Sony taking the game off the PlayStation Store altogether.Game...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO