ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

David Crosby Says ‘Don’t Become a Musician’

By Martin Kielty
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Crosby said his advice to young musicians was not to do it, even though it’s the advice he didn’t want to give. Despite that, the veteran singer-songwriter noted that he maintained his faith in music as a “lifting force.”. In a recent interview with Stereogum,...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

David Crosby On The “Scummy People” At Spotify And His Lack Of Hope For The Music Industry

Crosby's advice to aspiring musicians: "Don't become a musician." In recent weeks, there has been an ongoing controversy surrounding Spotify and Joe Rogan. First it was about Rogan’s insistence on spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines through his podcast — a Spotify exclusive that, as revealed this week, cost the company $200 million, double the initially reported figure. But then other objectionable elements of Rogan’s show resurfaced, including his recurring use of racial slurs, resulting in the removal of more than 100 episodes from Spotify’s servers. In the first wave surrounding the COVID issues, some artists decided to pull their music from Spotify in response to Rogan’s ongoing affiliation with the platform, igniting debates about censorship along the way.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Dave Grohl Doesn’t Understand Grammy Awards ‘Process’

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl said he didn’t understand how Grammy Award winners were chosen. His comments came after he was asked about the 2022 nominations, where only one band in the rock music categories has been around for less than 20 years. In an interview with Variety, he responded by trying to put some context to his own experiences of winning awards.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Crosby
Person
Neil Young
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Dave Grohl Considered Fake Foo Fighters Breakup

Dave Grohl said he’d once thought up a plan to stage a fake Foo Fighters split, in order to promote a future album. Although it was never put into action, the scheme involved all six musicians publishing their own memoirs. “I had a ridiculous idea a few years ago...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry + Korn Drummer Ray Luzier Team Up on Pop-Punk Song ‘Love Yourself’

Jager Henry, grandson of the late, legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, has teamed up with Korn skinsman Ray Luzier on the melodic new pop-punk song "Love Yourself." The songs stretches just over two minutes and the duo use their time quite efficiently, taking things from a melodic opening with a pounding backbeat, followed by a verse that gradually ticks up in energy before the refrain of "What would I want to love anyone else / When I can't even love myself / Fucking up my mental health / Wondering if anyone knows now," comes soaring over it all.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Because Music#Musicians#Veteran#Stereogum
Hello Magazine

1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
CELEBRITIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

That Time Alex Lifeson Played Trumpet With Primus

It's no secret that the members of Rush love a good joke. During their 1992 tour, a mysterious trumpet player joined opening band Primus onstage. It turned out to be guitarist Alex Lifeson, not exactly known for his trumpet-playing skills. Primus' Les Claypool confirms the Rush guitarist couldn't play the instrument.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

When Jon Bon Jovi Took a Swipe at the Replacements

In February 1989, the Replacements appeared on the cover of Musician Magazine with a headline crowning them “The Last, Best Band of the ‘80s.” The unofficial title didn’t sit well with one of the era’s biggest stars: Jon Bon Jovi. The Replacements had developed a...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Robert Plant Wanted to Flee From Alison Krauss Tryout Session

Robert Plant recently explained how he wanted to flee from the tryout session with Alison Krauss that led to their award-winning 2007 album Raising Sand. He said he was already feeling out of his depth in having to sing a set melody so that Krauss could duet with him because he never was restricted that way in Led Zeppelin.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Why Sammy Hagar Is Against Releasing Van Halen Vault Music

Sammy Hagar said he was against the idea of releasing any Van Halen tracks that had been left off albums. But he speculated on another way fans could hear “new” music. Following the death of Eddie Van Halen in 2020, his son Wolfgang confirmed there was a chance of unheard recordings being released in the future, although not soon.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

10 Unbelievable Supergroups That Actually Almost Happened

Led Zeppelin and Yes? Jimi Hendrix and Paul McCartney? This is the heavyweight division of musical match-ups, a list of celebrated talents who came tantalizingly close to collaborating. The concept of the supergroup itself dates back a long way, with the U.K.'s Cream, who formed in '66, often being cited...
ROCK MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Y&T Frontman Dave Meniketti Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti has announced that he is battling prostate cancer. The 68-year-old singer and lead guitarist revealed the diagnosis in a Facebook post on Friday, explaining that the cancer was caught at an early stage and that, according to his doctor, the likelihood of survival is very high. Still, in his post, Meniketti encouraged his fans to keep an eye on their health.
CELEBRITIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Future Rock Hall Nominees That Will Outrage Purists

If there’s one thing purists enjoy more than seeing their favorite artists get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it’s complaining about nominees they deem “unworthy.”. Naturally, the Rock Hall was always going to be prime fodder for debate, much the same way fans...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Revisiting Tom Petty’s Epic Run at San Francisco’s Fillmore

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers set new standards during a 20-date residency held in January and February 1997 at the Fillmore in San Fransisco. The epic, nearly month-long run of performances included tried-and-true hits, various guest appearances and countless cover songs, some of which Petty had never previously played live and would never again.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Cover Alice in Chains’ ‘Them Bones’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH covered Alice in Chains’ 1992 single “Them Bones” during a recent tour stop in Salt Lake City. “Ok, so we’re about to do something we’ve never done before,” the rocker explained to the crowd, prior to revealing the song. “In the week we were rehearsing for this, we just did it for fun. But it was so fun that we’d find ourselves ending rehearsal with it every time. It’s a cover -- and no, it’s not a Van Halen cover -- but it’s a cover of a band that we really fuckin’ like.”
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy