Environment

Video: Near-record warmth, but snow ahead

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter near record warmth today, we get a sharp cooldown ahead of Friday snow!. Partly sunny skies and warmer today...highs are expected to be in the 50s to mid 60s before cooling later in the day on a gusty westerly wind over...

www.wmur.com

WMUR.com

Freezing rain, rain move out tonight; snowfall eyed for Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will see near record warmth on Wednesday which may contribute to some river flooding in areas north and west of the lakes region into early Thursday am, while the StormWatch9 Team is eyeing a snowstorm for later this week. Scattered showers can be expected...
ENVIRONMENT
WPFO

TIMELINE: Snowstorm arrives in Maine on Friday after record warmth

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Wednesday's record warmth is not sticking around. Winter's grip returns to Maine for late week. A much colder air mass will set the stage for more snow by Friday. Here's a look at the timeline and impacts:. THURSDAY: No problems. Partial sunshine returns with high temperatures in...
PORTLAND, ME
ABC6.com

Record Warmth Tomorrow, Wintry Mix Thursday Night & Friday

*A Wind Advisory issued for most of the area (Excludes NW R.I.) through 5 A.M.*. Wind gusts 35-50 MPH for the area. Tonight, rain ends, but remaining windy. Gusts 35-50 out of the South/Southwest. Temps in the 50s. Wednesday, remaining breezy, but clouds give way to sun for the afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Hampshire State
KELOLAND TV

Coldest Week of the Winter, More Snow Chances Ahead

Winter lovers will enjoy the next few days as cold and snow are making the weather headlines through the northern plains. This will likely be the coldest week of the winter so far for many of us. We can’t forget about yesterday, though, and the warm weather we enjoyed. Many...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KWCH.com

Snow melt weather ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a muddy couple of days. We’re kicking off Sunday clear and chilly but by the afternoon expect accelerated snow melt as sunshine and 60′s take over the forecast. By President’s Day on Monday temperatures could soar into the 70′s for the southern tier of the state. Keep in mind though that with the warm up, breezy conditions are expected. Enjoy this quick taste of Spring before Arctic air makes a big return. By Tuesday temperatures will drop by 50° with highs in the 20′s expected statewide. This should be a dry push of bitter cold air but it doesn’t look to leave the Great Plains until next weekend, so get prepared now for an extended chill.
WICHITA, KS
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Will Usher in Near-Record Cold Temps

Heavy snow is expected to blanket parts of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Much colder weather is then expected from Tuesday into Thursday where near record cold temperatures will be possible for some locations," the NWS said.
CHEYENNE, WY
WMUR.com

Video: Icy areas, flood alerts, snow ahead

After a rainy (and in some cases icy) evening, lots of changes follow for the rest of the week, including the arrival of near record warmth, and snow!. Evening rain with pockets of freezing rain(mostly parts of central and northern NH) then steadiest rain tapers off to a few scattered showers overnight. Some fog is likely this evening too! Temps rise late evening and overnight into the 40s and 50s from north to south!
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC6.com

Snow ends this morning, blustery and cold afternoon ahead

Snow has come to an end outside, it’ll be sunny but cold this afternoon with temperatures only in the 20s. It will be windy too, so we’ll feel even colder. Overnight will be clear and cold with lows in the single digits. Sunshine expected for Tuesday but it...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Warm Highs Ahead of Expected Thunderstorms And Snow

A wild forecast is expected for the week, as we will likely see thunderstorms and snow in the state at the same time later this week. For now, Monday is looking lovely as we'll see highs in the 60s and 70s with sunny skies. Please be very careful on Tuesday,...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Burst of midweek warmth lies ahead

A good Monday evening to you all out there. It was a pleasant and mild day overall, and as we track into the overnight period, the region remains on the drier side of things. Low will mostly be in the mid 50s. Good breaks of sunshine hold steady for Tuesday, as highs take another leap! […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Another near miss in terms of snow, so we look ahead to a warmer weekend.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A stripe of light snow over Northwest Nebraska will settle south through the evening producing some possible minor accumulations over northern and western areas, if it can overcome the dry air near the ground. Western and northern reaches of the Local 4 viewing area could see some light snow accumulations of perhaps 1/2″ or less. The Tri-Cities may see some late evening flurries at best, given colder, drier air will continue to sweep south eroding the snow bands.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Rain & warmth fade tonight, cold air and snow move in Thursday

Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great day so far and have had a chance to enjoy the warmth if you've been waiting for a break from the bitter cold. The warm air portion of our active weather stretch has followed through with expectations, and all signs continue to point to the cold air following on Thursday. Snow is expected to join in as well. Snow totals have shifted around a bit, but some areas will still receive a decent round of snow from this system.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Spring-like warmth Monday ahead of an Arctic blast

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures settling back into the middle to upper 30s by early Monday morning. Overall, fairly light wind from the south-southwest tonight. The even warmer air should move in for Monday with highs ranging from upper 60s to lower 70s. Enjoy it while it lasts...
ENVIRONMENT

