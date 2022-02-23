LivaNova stock up on Street-beating Q4

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO