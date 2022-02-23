ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

LivaNova stock up on Street-beating Q4

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 5 days ago

LivaNova (Nasdaq: LIVN) today reported fourth-quarter results that beat the consensus forecast on Wall Street, with sales expected to grow in 2022. The London-based cardiac surgery and neuromodulation device company lost $5.1 million, or 10¢ per share, off $270.1 million in sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 — versus...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Alcon stock up 5% after hours following Q4 earnings beat

Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock is trading 5% higher in after-hours trading after the company reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat on both the bottom and top lines. The company also provided bullish revenue and earnings guidance for 2022. Diluted EPS in Q4 of $0.28 was a ~47% increase from Q4 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Net Sales#Neuromodulation#Covid#Livn#Massdevice
Seekingalpha.com

LKQ stock plunges despite Q4 beat

LKQ (LKQ -11.8%) shares down on weaker margins in Q4 despite earnings beat. Revenue grew 7.9% Y/Y for the quarter; parts and services organic revenue increased 6.6% vs. consensus of +3.5%. Adjusted EPS soared 26.1% Y/Y. North America organic revenue +8.3% vs. consensus of +5.74% and Europe organic revenue +5.7%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

LivaNova: Q4 Earnings Insights

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LivaNova beat estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $500.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Macon Telegraph

Kraft Heinz Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Price Hikes

Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Kraft Heinz Company Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, and issued a solid near-term forecast, after the packaged food giant was able to offset input costs with across-the-board price increases. Kraft Heinz said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

KAR Auction stock gains 13% on Q4 earnings beat

KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) stock jumped 13% after the firm reported better-than-expected Q4 results. KAR posted 72% increase Y/Y in ADESA's digital dealer-to-dealer marketplaces in Q4, or 20%, when including CARWAVE and BacklotCars volumes in both years. ADESA gross profit per vehicle sold grew 30% to $297 for Q4 vs. $229...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

3 Machinery Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q4

Quite a few machinery stocks have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, and the recurring highlights across the players have been strong demand in end markets, inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds. All of these trends were highlighted in the fourth-quarter performance of Caterpillar Inc.’s CAT, which is seen as a...
MARKETS
Times Daily

Stocks up, fear down on Wall Street despite Ukraine invasion

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped a turbulent week of trading Friday with a broad rally for stocks as relief flowed through the market, even as deadly attacks raged in Ukraine. Oil fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high.
FLORENCE, AL
Motley Fool

Teladoc Stock Looks Ready to Blow Up After Q4 Earnings

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be going over...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lion Electric stock soars 7% as Q4 earnings top Street view

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) stock soared 7% a day after the commercial electric vehicle maker reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Q4 revenue grew ~70% to $22.9M, primarily due to a 54.3% increase in vehicle sales volume to 71 units. LEV's vehicle order book was 2.3K all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles as...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Ventures, Bertelsmann Among Investors in $10M Funding Round for Analytics Firm Antenna Data

The subscription analytics firm Antenna Data, which tracks subscriptions and viewership data for major streaming services, has raised $10 million in a new Series A funding round. The round is being led by Bertelsmann’s venture arm, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, joined by UTA Ventures, SK Ventures, Grit Capital, Hyper, Imagination Capital and Waverley Capital. Raine Ventures, which led a $4.2 million seed round in Dec. 2020, is also participating.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Declines to Carry Russian State ChannelsRupert Friend, Stuart Martin Join Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' (Exclusive)Netflix Acquires YA Rom-Com 'Hello, Goodbye' From 'To All the Boys' Producers The company will...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. And it's not sure things will get any better anytime soon....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy