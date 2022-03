I’ve always been a fan of plants in the bathroom. I like the idea of creating my own, little, jungle-like space (sans jungle pests like leeches). As a result of fitting a tub against an angled exterior wall, my current bathroom has an especially deep window sill of almost two feet on its longest side. The fifth-floor window itself faces north so it receives a good amount of indirect sunlight in the afternoons – which means I am lucky to have almost ideal conditions for growing many varieties of tropical plants in my bathroom.

