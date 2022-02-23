ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Bangladesh to award LNG supply contract to Vitol, officials say

By Ruma Paul
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds detail)

DHAKA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will award a contract to the Asian unit of trading house Vitol to supply a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for mid-March delivery at $29.70/mmbtu, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

High gas prices are hitting countries such as Bangladesh hard as they typically import bigger volumes of spot cargoes than other nations in Asia, leaving them exposed to volatility.

With domestic gas production dwindling, the nation of 160 million people is set to be a significant player in the global LNG market, alongside Pakistan and India.

The south Asian country had planned to resume spot LNG purchases from January, but bids as high as $51/mmbtu forced it to cancel.

It then bought two cargoes for February delivery, resuming imports of the super-chilled fuel from the spot market after a near three-month hiatus due to high prices.

“Prices are too high but we have no other option but to buy to keep the economy running,” one of the officials said.

Vitol will supply 138,000 cubic meters of lean LNG for March 11-12 delivery, the officials said, with Bangladesh paying $27.97/mmbtu for a cargo for March 6-7 delivery compared to the around $30/mmbtu it paid for two cargoes for February delivery.

Bangladesh has not bought on the spot market since a cargo from Gunvor for late October delivery at $36.95 per mmBtu.

Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS are hovering at $25/mmBtu but a colder weather outlook and uncertainty over European gas supply amid geopolitical tensions means that traders are bullish about potential rises.

Bangladesh earlier renewed the leases of five oil-fired power plants which were nearing expiry, despite its plan to move from oil towards natural gas for power generation.

The country has two long-term contracts with Qatargas and Oman Trading International. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexander Smith)

Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
Gas Price
Reuters

Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Gasunie seeks to boost LNG capacity as it cuts Russian contact

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch natural gas infrastructure company GasUnie is investigating ways to increase its storage and import capacity for liquefied natural gas (LNG), it said on Monday, adding that it will freeze all “non-operational” contact with Russian companies including Gazprom. “Operational contacts with Russian companies...
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slides on warmer forecasts, despite Russia supply concerns

(Adds latest prices) Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid almost 2% to a near two-week low on Monday as the market focused on forecasts for less cold American weather over the next two weeks, rather than worries that escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine will disrupt global energy supplies. Those global supply concerns caused overseas gas and oil prices to soar on Monday. But traders said the U.S. gas market mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, where gas prices jumped by as much as 35% at the start of Monday's session. Before Russia's invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. So far this year, the U.S. gas market has focused more on domestic weather and supply and demand rather than geopolitics. U.S. gas prices have followed European futures only about 40% of the time so far in 2022, down from about two-thirds of the time in the fourth quarter of 2021. Front-month gas futures fell 6.8 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $4.402 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Feb. 15. U.S. oil prices, meanwhile, jumped over 8% earlier on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia. For the month, U.S. gas futures dropped almost 10% in February after rising 31% in January. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.3 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year. On a daily basis, however, gas production has climbed on most days since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4. Output on Monday was on track to hit 93.4 bcfd. With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 122.7 bcfd this week to 109.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, which would match January's monthly record high. Traders expect U.S. LNG exports will keep hitting fresh records in coming months as new liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo in coming days. Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe. Gas futures traded near $34 per mmBtu in Europe and $28 in Asia, compared with around $5 in the United States. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Feb. Feb. 18 Feb. 25 average 25(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -145 -129 -132 -98 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,637 1,782 1,859 1,898 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.8% -10.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.58 4.47 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 33.73 30.54 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 27.51 37.01 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 310 382 284 325 326 U.S. GFS CDDs 14 10 12 11 9 U.S. GFS TDDs 324 392 296 336 335 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.4 93.8 90.8 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.7 9.0 8.5 8.8 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.5 102.3 99.8 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.0 2.8 3.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.7 5.5 5.7 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 12.7 12.5 10.4 4.7 U.S. Commercial 16.6 15.5 13.1 14.2 15.6 U.S. Residential 27.7 25.2 20.8 22.7 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 28.5 24.1 25.6 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.1 24.7 23.6 24.2 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.4 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.0 101.4 88.7 94.1 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 122.7 122.7 109.5 113.3 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 4 Feb 25 Feb 18 Feb 11 Feb 4 Wind 8 12 13 12 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 37 33 31 33 33 Coal 23 22 23 23 25 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.63 4.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.76 5.94 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.14 5.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.05 4.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.34 4.86 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 23.50 23.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.73 5.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.26 4.66 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.82 4.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 166.00 189.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.00 42.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 71.75 68.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.75 46.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.00 37.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.25 49.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Reuters

Turkey warns countries not to pass warships through straits

ANKARA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey has warned both Black Sea and non-Black Sea countries not to pass warships through its Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was reported as saying on Monday. The 1936 Montreux Convention allows Turkey to limit naval transit of its straits during wartime...
Reuters

Reuters

