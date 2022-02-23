ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Offensive line reset; Montgomery verbal; 2023 targets

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen joined Ohio State Buckeyes Live once again on Wednesday. Steve joined fellow panelist Kevin Noon of Buckeye Grove and show host Mark Rogers for a 60-minute discussion of the latest headlines surrounding the OSU football program. Check out the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Montgomery, OH
City
Findlay, OH
Findlay, OH
Football
Findlay, OH
Sports
Findlay, OH
College Sports
247Sports

Notebook: Bill Self talks Jalen Wilson, Remy Martin and Baylor

Kansas basketball is set to hit the road on Saturday for its rematch with Baylor. The first time around, the Jayhawks blew out the Bears, 83-59, in Lawrence with a dominant performance. Ahead of Saturday's game, Bill Self met with the media to discuss the matchup and KU. Here's a rundown of some notable topics covered by Self...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Frye
247Sports

Washington Commanders new stadium: Three sites under consideration for FedEx Field replacement

A trio of sites in Virginia are under consideration for a new stadium that would replace FedEx Field and serve as the home for the NFL's Washington Commanders in addition to housing other marquee events in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan Area, according to The Washington Post. One site in Loudon County — one accessible by the Metro transit service — and two sites in Prince William County have been tabbed as potential fits for the potential venue, according to The Post.
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge Following Colt Brennan’s Death

Last spring the football world was rocked by the sudden passing of record-setting quarterback Colt Brennan. Nearly a year later, new details into his death have been revealed. According to Brandon Sneed of Sports Illustrated, an examination of Brennan’s brain revealed that he had at least one stage of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). But the full extent of how bad his CTE was could not be determined due to the nature of his death.
NFL
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye#Penn State#American Football#College Football#Bucknuts Com#Osu#Cleveland Glenville#Dt Tyleik Williams#Ol#Chat
247Sports

Malone's first collegiate hit, home run was long in the making

Ole Miss true freshman baseball and football player Tywone Malone had a love of his stripped away from him for about two years after COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020 and an injury suffered in 2021. However, he continued to stay the course en route to arriving in Oxford. "It’s been a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Kent State doubleheader live updates, game thread

Records: Texas Tech (3-2), Kent State (1-3) Where: Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, TX. Media: TV: None. Streaming: ESPN+ (LINK) Audio: TexasTech.com (LINK) Check out this recap of Game 1 from Texas Tech Athletics:. The Texas Tech baseball team defeated Kent State, 10-7, on Saturday in...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports

Ohio State is a four-point favorite at Maryland

No. 22 Ohio State has a crucial Big Ten matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes travel to College Park to take on Maryland to open the final week of the college basketball regular season. It starts an important seven-day stretch that could see the Scarlet and Gray lock up a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament and possibly capture a share of the conference regular season title.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Drew Harrigan aims to be next star RB from Mission Prep

Drew Harrigan of San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Mission Prep has become a key cornerstone for the Royals as a physical All-CIF State performer as a sophomore this past season. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder brought some early brutality during his young prep career by taking dives and blast runs up the middle to wear down defenses. Along with his violent shoulder pads, Harrigan also utilized a stiff arm to his advantage to make the first tackler pay, then force the third or fourth defender to bring him down.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
247Sports

Tywone Malone's walk-off home run gives Ole Miss 14-3 run rule victory over VCU

Out of six games the Ole Miss baseball team has played in 2022, four of them failed to reach the ninth inning. True freshman Tywone Malone made sure to end Sunday's game prematurely as his first career hit and home run gave the Rebels a 14-3 run rule victory over the VCU Rams. Ole Miss found itself trailing by three runs early due to defensive miscues, but that was quickly forgotten as the Rebel offense cranked out 14 hits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WVU content with all but one shot Curry took against Texas

Malik Curry took a lot of shots Saturday. He finished with a season-high 15 attempts from the field and 13 from the foul line. He was also fouled seven times, including a flagrant foul that resulted in an ejection. There was chatter about that play in the end, but it was the shot at the finish that left Curry quiet.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy