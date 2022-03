SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — An offensive surge in the second half allowed Minnesota Duluth to avoid an upset bid from Mary in the second round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon, as the Bulldogs put away the Marauders 84-73. Mary's Kai Huntsberry had a huge day, scoring 42 points on 15-of-25 from the field. He made eight 3-pointers. Huntsberry had 23 points in the first half, finishing the period with a trey at the horn that gave the Marauders a 36-34 lead.

